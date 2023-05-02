ASCAP Award-winning playwright/producer Chip Deffaa's "Broadway and Vaudeville Legends" CD is out now. The album features 26 historic recordings--many never before available on CD--by early 20th Century Broadway luminaries such as George M. Cohan, Fanny Brice, and Irving Berlin. The album is an outgrowth of shows that Deffaa has written and directed, Off-Broadway and regionally, such as "George M. Cohan Tonight!," "One Night with Fanny Brice," and "Irving Berlin's America."

Deffaa notes: "I've written many plays about legendary Broadway and vaudeville stars. Performers doing my shows would often ask me for reference recordings of the old-time stars they were portraying, and I'd share with them rare recordings from my personal collection. I've got a lot of vintage material no one ese has. It's Broadway history. And I'd like to make it more widely available." The new album is being released as a physical CD, as well as in digital-download and streaming formats. The album is available here.

"Recording engineer Scott Gordon has taken painstaking care with the audio restoration," Deffaa says. "I'll bring him 78 rpm records and transcriptions I own that were made more than a century ago, and he gets the sound as clear and bright as possible. So we can hear Nora Bayes and Jack Norworth, who were huge stars in their day, harmonizing on a 1911 recording, or a very young Irving Berlin singing with flair a song that he'd just written in 1910--and it almost sounds like these long-gone artists are in the room with us.

"The Broadway and vaudeville stars on this album all have unique, immediately recognizable voices and styles. Some are almost forgotten now. But they had such an impact in their day, anyone with an interest in Broadway ought to check out their work. Most people living today have never heard the voice of Bert Williams (1874-1922) but he was Broadway's first Black superstar, the biggest-selling Black recording artist of his time; and he played an important role in breaking the color barrier. Soft-spoken Ted Lewis, who headlined Broadway revues in the 1920s, was Columbia Records' most popular recording artist in that decade, and his showmanship comes through well, even on acoustic records from the early '20s.

"Many people today have never seen or heard Eddie Cantor--although they might have seen him impersonated brilliantly on HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire.' But he was one of the greatest entertainers of his era--a top star in vaudeville, on Broadway, in film, on radio, and even in early TV. I've included his first hit, from the Ziegfeld Follies of 1917, as heard on his best-selling record of that year, 'That's the Kind of a Baby for Me.'

"The musical 'Funny Girl' has helped keep alive the name of Fanny Brice, and her original 1921 recording of 'My Man' has been reissued many times. But I've included a much rarer alternate performance of the number by her, available on no other CD, that I think is even more expressive. Al Jolson's best-selling Decca studio recording of George Gershwin's 'Swanee' has never gone out of print. But on this collection you'll hear a rarer--but perhaps even more thrilling--'live' performance by Jolson of that number, offered by him as a tribute to his friend Gershwin, right after Gershwin's unexpected passing. Jolson's performance is just charged with so much emotion.

"I've spent a lifetime building up my collection of historic Broadway and vaudeville recordings. They've informed so many of the plays I write," Deffaa notes. "As I get older and more aware of my own mortality, sharing these collectors' items becomes more and more of a priority for me. I want to get them out there while I can. I've produced more than 40 albums, and I'm gratified to see there's interest in these historic treasures. I'm glad, too, that there are some knowledgeable longtime radio hosts--like David Kenney, Floyd Vivino, Jack Foley--who recognize the importance of this theatrical history and give these vintage recordings airplay today."