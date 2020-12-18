Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Jersey!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LISA BETH VETTOSO - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 21%

PAULA SLOANE - Surflight Theatre - 2020 17%

DONNA KRIER - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2020 12%



Best Dance Company

Surflight Theatre 31%

American Repertory Ballet 26%

Mile Square Dance Company 11%



Best Ensemble (Equity)

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2019 17%

THE LION IN WINTER - Cape May Stage - 2018 12%



Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2020 12%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 8%

CABARET - Surflight Theatre - 2020 8%



Best NJ Pre/Post Show Dining

Papermill Playhouse 68%

McCarter Theatre 21%

The Avenel Performing Arts Center/Curtains 8%



Best Theatre Staff

Papermill Playhouse 24%

Surflight theater 12%

Black Box PAC 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Paper Mill Playhouse 21%

Black Box PAC 11%

Cape May Stages 11%



Cabaret Performance of the Decade

Bernadette Peters - BERNADETTE PETERS AT MPAC - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2019 45%

melody lieberman - AN EVENING OF MELODY - rhino theatre - 2015 22%

Kate Baldwin - A KIND OF SEPTEMBER - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2020 17%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Aspire Performing Arts Company 15%

Surflight 15%

Black Box PAC 11%



Costume Design of the Decade

Michelle Anderson - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2019 18%

Liz McCartney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 12%

Alejo Vietti - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 12%



Dancer Of The Decade

Savion Glover McCarter Theatre - 2020 33%

Tony Lee - NEWSIES - Centenary Stage Company - 2017 16%

Joanne Mullen-McBride - PIPPIN - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2017 13%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Paula Sloan - MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre - 2020 9%

Dan Dunn - MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Jeff Calhoun - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 8%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Beth Vettoso - ALL IN THE TIMING - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 17%

Stephen Hollis - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 15%

Roy Steinberv - DISGRACED - Cape May Stage - 2016 14%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 12%

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Nick Marmo - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 22%

Ben Sullivan - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020 20%

Tony Galaska - THE WINTER'S TALE - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2018 16%



Most Improved Theatre Company

Surflight theater 20%

The Ritz Theatre Company 15%

CDC (Cranford Dramatic Club) Theatre 12%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Nick Cordero - A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 42%

Jeremy Jordan - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 22%

Michael Arden - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 8%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Mitchell Folan - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 15%

Sienna Mello - AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020 15%

Arthur Gregory Pugh - THE TEMPEST - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 23%

MURDER FOR TWO: THE HOLIDAY EDITION - Cape May Stage - 2019 14%

A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

WEST SIDE STORY - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2017 22%

HAIR - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2018 17%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 14%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

LEND ME A TENOR - Cape May Stage - 2013 46%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - East Lynne Theater Company - 2019 21%

DRACULA - East Lynne Theater Company - 2016 14%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 26%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2019 21%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2015 11%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexander Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 39%

David Korins - THE BANDSTAND - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 15%

THE LION IN WINTER - Cape May Stage - 2018 11%



Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Chris Strangfeld - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020 35%

Jen Donsky - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 24%

Will Bryant - BIG FISH - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 22%



Sound Design of the Decade

Pat DeFusco - DARK OF THE MOON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2016 39%

Matt DiFabio - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 34%

Merek Royce Price - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - New Jersey Repertory Company - 2012 6%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Paper Mill Playhouse 52%

Surflight Theatre 14%

McCarter Theatre Center 11%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

The Ritz Theatre Company 17%

Black Box PAC 15%

Greater Ocean City Theatre Company 15%



Theatre Volunteer Of The Decade

melody lieberman 23%

Bruce and Mary Jane Heater - Surflight Theater 19%

Matt Gallagher, The Ritz Theatre Company 16%



Top Arts Supporting Organization in NJ

Paper Mill Playhouse 36%

Surflight Theatre 14%

NJ State Council of the Arts 11%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

DRUNK PYGMALION - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 17%

ALL SEASON - Cape May Stage - 2020 16%

PERFECTLY IMPERFECT - NiCori Studios & Productions - 2020 13%

