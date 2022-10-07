Carbonell Awards Announce 120 Nominations for 2021-2022 Season

The Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors, has announced the nominations in 20 competitive categories for the 2021-2022 theater season. A total of 61 productions at 21 different theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of 30 experienced judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) utilizing a transparent grading process.

For participating theaters, Miami New Drama topped the list with 25 nominations, followed by Area Stage and Slow Burn Theatre Company both with 15, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre with 12, Palm Beach Dramaworks and Ronnie Larsen Presents (11 each), and Zoetic Stage with 10.

Area Stage's Beauty & the Beast was the production earning the most individual nominations (14), with Miami New Drama earning nine for A Wonderful World and eight each for Papá Cuatro and The Cuban Vote.

The 45th Annual Carbonell Awards will be presented at an entertainment-packed ceremony on Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Tickets are only $32 each (including facility fee) and that will go on public sale next Monday, October 10. Purchase by calling 954.777.2055 or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201776®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showpass.com%2Fannual-carbonell-awards%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"Although we held a virtual awards ceremony in mid-2020, this will be our first live, in-person event since April 2019," said Schweikhart. "We're looking forward to a truly joyous celebration at our new and larger location as we recognize more members of our theatre community while including even more friends, fans, family members, and local theater lovers."

"Working with the Carbonell Awards is sure to be an exciting, creative, artistic adventure, and the City of Lauderhill is extremely pleased to have forged this new relationship," said Amanda Segur, general manager of Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and a Carbonell board member. "We are proud to be the venue of choice for an organization that highlights and encourages the performing arts throughout South Florida. We can't wait to celebrate with everyone at the ceremony on November 7."

Carbonell Award Nominations 2022

Outstanding New Work, Play or Musical

+ A Wonderful World, by Aurin Squire, Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell (Miami New Drama)

+ Come Out! Come Out!, by Ronnie Larsen (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Papá Cuatro, by Juan Souki (Miami New Drama)

+ The Code, by Michael McKeever (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ The Cuban Vote, by Carmen Pelaez (Miami New Drama)

+ The Duration, by Bruce Graham (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

Outstanding Production, Play

+ GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ One in Two (Island City Stage)

+ Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

Outstanding Direction, Play

+ Lydia Fort, The White Card (GableStage)

+ Loretta Greco, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ Stuart Meltzer, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Christopher Renshaw, The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, One in Two (Island City Stage)

+ Juan Souki, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

+ Tom Hewitt, I Hate Hamlet (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michael McKeever, The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Colin McPhillamy, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol (City Theatre)

+ Nathaniel J. Ryan, One in Two (Island City Stage)

+ Gabriell Salgado, Frankenstein (Zoetic Stage )

+ Randall Swinton, One in Two (Island City Stage)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

+ Rita Cole, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Natalie Cordone, I Hate Hamlet (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Lindsey Corey, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Jeanine Gangloff Levy, Suddenly Last Summer (Island City Stage)

+ Peggy Linker, The God of Isaac (West Boca Theatre)

+ Mia Matthews, The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

+ Kristian Bikic, Now and Then (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Christopher Dreeson, Water by the Spoonful (New City Players)

+ Jonathan Nichols-Navarro, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ James Puig, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Gabriell Salgado, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Jordan Sobel, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

+ Alicia Cruz, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Gina Fonseca, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Maha McCain, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Stephanie Vazquez, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Katlin Svadbik, Rapture, Blister, Burn (Main Street Players)

+ Laura Turnbull, Now and Then (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Production, Musical

+ A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Come Out!, Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Once on This Island (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Direction, Musical

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Ronnie Larsen, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Christopher Renshaw, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Giancarlo Rodaz, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Giancarlo Rodaz, Be More Chill (Area Stage)

+ Juan Souki, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

+ Bryan Austermann, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ John Luis, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Maxime Prissert, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Nate Promkul, Head Over Heels (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Chaz Rose, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Elijah Word, Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

+ Lindsey Corey, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Katie Duerr, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Gabi Gonzalez, Evita (Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts)

+ Michelle Gordon, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Sabrina Lynn Gore, Head Over Heels (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Mariaca Semprún, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

+ Anthony Cataldo, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Adolfo Hererra, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ Imram Hylton, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Matthew Korinko, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Frank Montoto, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ H. Drew Perkins, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

+ Alma Cuervo, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Sara Grant, Something Rotten (Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts)

+ Jade Jones, Once on This Island (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Mallory Newbrough, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Karen Stephens, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Lillie Thomas, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Music Direction

+ Steven G. Anthony, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Caryl Fantel, Side by Side by Sondheim (Zoetic Stage)

+ Rick Kaydas, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Michael O. Mitchell & Annastasia Victory, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Clay Ostwald, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Bobby Peaco, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

Outstanding Choreography

+ Mitchell Aaron & Oren Korenblum, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Irma Becker, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Natalie Caruncho, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan! (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Peter Darling, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Rickey Tripp, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Scenic Design, Play, or Musical

+ Michael Amico, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Tim Bennett, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (Actors'Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Adam Koch, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Frank Oliva, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Michael Schweikardt, I Hate Hamlet (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Christopher & Justin Swader, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical

+ Kirk Bookman, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Kirk Bookman, The Duration (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Kirk Bookman, The Belle of Amherst (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Joe Naftal, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Cory Pattak, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Mary Ellen Stebbins, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Sound Design, Play, or Musical

+ Javier Casas, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ Matt Corey, Frankenstein (Zoetic Stage)

+ Matt Corey, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Obadiah Eaves, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ Kai Harada, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Rob Rick, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical

+ Nicole Alcaro, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Ari Fulton, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Andrea Luna, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Leonora Nikitin, Head Over Heels (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Brian O'Keefe, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Ellis Tillman, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

+ Steve Covey for Projection-Mapping, Side by Side by Sondheim (Zoetic Stage)

+ Yuki Isumihara for Projection Design, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ Fernando Mendoza for Projection Design, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ Rebecca Pancoast for Scenic Artist, Almost Maine (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Rebecca Pancoast for Scenic Artist, The Duration (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Nicole Perry for Intimacy Direction, To Fall in Love (Theatre Lab at FAU)

In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 45th annual Carbonell Awards will also present the following Special Awards selected by the nonprofit organization's board of directors:

The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts

·Michael Tilson Thomas, Co-founder and Artistic Director Laureate of the Miami Beach-based New World Symphony

·Barbara & Lawrence E. Stein, founders of Actors' Playhouse

The Vinnette Carroll Award

·Marshall L. Davis, Managing Director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) in Miami's Liberty City

The Charlie Cinnamon Award

·Hap Erstein, former theater and film critic for The Palm Beach Post and a longtime Carbonell judge

The Ruth Foreman Award

·Teresa María Rojas, actor, producer, director, poet and educator

The Bill Hindman Award

·Margot Moreland, Carbonell Award-winning actor and principal representative of the Council for Actors' Equity Association for more than 20 years

The Howard Kleinberg Award

·Andie Arthur, playwright, dramaturg, co-founding artistic director of Lost Girls Theatre, and executive director of the South Florida Theatre League

The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence

·Theatre Lab at FAU

As part of the 2022 Carbonell Awards, three $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships will be presented to Kaja Andric (Palm Beach County), Emily Taylor Kaufman (Broward County) and Antony Ojeda (Miami-Dade County).

The Carbonell Awards Ceremony on November 7 is being produced by Fantel Music, the acclaimed South Florida producer of both live and virtual music and theater presentations. The wife-and-husband team of Caryl Fantel (music director, event producer, pianist, teacher, composer) and Roy Fantel (drummer, percussionist, teacher, video-audio producer) have successfully developed, directed or produced numerous concerts, shows, and staged events throughout South Florida.

Sponsors of the 45th Annual Carbonell Awards include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Carbonell Sculptures Ltd., Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, John Knox Village, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, The Dennis C. Moss Center (formerly The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center), Punchline Productions, South Florida Theatre League, and Donald R. Walters, P.A.

About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the excellence and diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 20 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting various Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's oldest regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after the internationally renowned sculptor Manuel Carbonell, who designed the signature solid bronze and marble award given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 45 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.

Carbonell Nominations by Theatre

Miami New Drama (25)

Area Stage (15)

Slow Burn Theatre Company (15)

Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (12)

Palm Beach Dramaworks (11)

Ronnie Larsen Presents (11)

Zoetic Stage (10)

Island City Stage (5)

Theatre Lab at FAU (5)

Maltz Jupiter Theatre (4)

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (2)

City Theatre, Miami (1)

GableStage (1)

Main Street Players (1)

New City Players (1)

West Boca Theatre Company (1)

Carbonell Nominations by Production

Beauty & the Beast (14)

A Wonderful World (9)

Papá Cuatro (8)

The Cuban Vote (8)

Come Out! Come Out! (6)

GringoLandia (6)

Intimate Apparel (6)

Matilda (6)

The Code (5)

Hank Williams: Lost Highway (4)

Kinky Boots (4)

One in Two (4)

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (4)

Overactive Letdown (4)

Head Over Heels (3)

I Hate Hamlet (3)

The Duration (3)

Frankenstein (2)

Now and Then (2)

Once on This Island (2)

Side by Side by Sondheim (2)

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (2)

Almost Maine (1)

Be More Chill (1)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1)

Evita (1)

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol (1)

Rapture, Blister, Burn (1)

Something Rotten (1)

Suddenly Last Summer (1)

The Belle of Amherst (1)

The God of Isaac (1)

The White Card (1)

To Fall in Love (1)

Water by the Spoonful (1)