Video: Thomas Sadoski Is Spending Twelve Hours With Tracy Letts

Tony Award nominee Thomas Sadoski joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk about his remarkable career across television, film, and Broadway — from his unforgettable work on The Newsroom and John Wick to his celebrated performances on stage. Thomas shares insights into his journey as an actor, the craft of storytelling across different mediums, and what continues to inspire his work both on screen and in the theater.



Robert and Thomas also discuss his return to the stage for the special charity event “Twelve Hours With Tracy Letts,” an upcoming Theater Reading Festival celebrating the powerful plays of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts. Produced by Animus Theatre Company, the festival brings together acclaimed actors whose work spans Broadway, film, and television for staged readings benefiting the Circle in the Square Theatre School. It’s a thoughtful and engaging conversation about theater, legacy, and the enduring impact of great storytelling.



“Twelve Hours With Tracy Letts” takes place February 23 from 11AM–11PM at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City. This special one-day event offers a rare opportunity to experience the work of one of theater’s most important voices performed by today’s leading artists, with all proceeds supporting the next generation of performers through the Circle in the Square Theatre School.