Feature: Students Reflect on ALICE BY HEART, Broadway Bound Awards, and Theatrical Journey at Pulaski Academy High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pulaski Academy’s theatre program is truly a standout gem in Arkansas’s educational arts scene. They not only invest in high production value and quality storytelling, but also consistently nurture student talent with such evident care and professionalism.

This year, Argenta Contemporary Theatre partnered with the Robinson Center to launch the inaugural Broadway Bound Awards, an exciting new program that invited area high school students to compete May 5th for the opportunity to represent Central Arkansas at the prestigious Jimmy Awards in New York City, which is coming up in June. To determine who was to perform for the coveted awards show, a panel of judges visited participating schools, including Pulaski Academy, during their production of Alice by Heart, the imaginative and emotionally rich musical by Jessie Nelson and Steven Sater. Leads Sascha Bass and Collin Carlton impressed them so much that they participated in the five-day intensive and both won the grand prize.

"My experience at Broadway Bound was nothing short of spectacular.” Collin Carlton said. “I was flooded with positive energy and enthusiasm. There are no better places to learn and grow as an actor than the Pulaski Academy Theatre department and Argenta Contemporary Theatre."

Sascha Bass echoed Carlton’s sentiments.

“Broadway Bound was an amazing experience!” Bass said. “Working with such supportive teachers and meeting so many new and nice people was such an uplifting experience!! The constant support and encouragement were so amazing, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to go to the Jimmy Awards in New York!!”

Unfortunately, I was only able to see about 30 minutes into their production of Alice by Heart, but from what I saw, they deserved their chance to compete.

Alice by Heart is a poignant, imaginative musical set in London during the Blitz of World War II. It follows a teenage girl named Alice who escapes into the world of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to cope with the harsh realities around her, particularly the illness of her Best Friend, Alfred, who is dying of tuberculosis in an underground shelter. As Alice journeys deeper into Wonderland, the boundaries between fantasy and reality blur, forcing her to confront loss, memory, and the power of imagination. With a hauntingly beautiful score by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, Alice by Heart is a story about growing up, letting go, and finding strength in the stories we carry with us.

To close out their time at Pulaski Academy, I was able to interview Marcus Garcia, Savannah Young, and Olivia Tull about their experience with ALICE and their life in the theatre department.

BWW: Alice by Heart was wonderful. What was your experience with it being your last show at PA?

Savannah Young: It was absolutely the perfect last high school show. The characters became so close to our hearts, and everyone loving the show meant everything. I had the best time helping to tell a story all about time and growing up. It was so magical and different from anything I've done.

Olivia Tull: Alice by Heart was a very bittersweet experience, especially since it was my last show at PA. It is probably my favorite production I have ever been a part of; the music and storyline was so emotionally powerful, and the entire show felt very meaningful to perform.

Marcus Garcia: It was an amazing experience and I grew really fond of the show. It was fun working backstage and getting to be a part of the shadow puppets in the show.

Savannah Young

BWW: What was the first show you ever performed in, and what do you remember most about it?

Savannah: I was the Old Lady/Fairy Princess in The Elves and The Shoemaker, and my best memory from it was getting to through a concerning amount of gold glitter all over the set.

Olivia: The first show I ever performed in was Wizard of Oz, and I remember that it was a very fun show to be ensemble in because there were so many different ensemble parts that had a lot of dancing, and because I love to dance, it was one of my favorite ensemble roles.

Marcus: The first show I performed in was James and the Giant Peach Jr. It was such a fun play to be a part of. I remember my character (Buzz) had these cool sunglasses on.

BWW: What’s been your favorite role you’ve played, and why?

Savannah: My favorite role I've played was Marmee in Little Women partly because that was my first musical to perform in but also because I learned and grew so much from the process and the character, Marmee herself.

Olivia: My favorite role that I have played is Mrs. Peacock in Clue, because I enjoyed how dramatic of a character she was.

BWW: How do you think you've grown as a performer over the years?

Savannah: I've definitely become more confident. Especially in Alice By Heart, I feel like I really got to play with so many different characters which was so much fun. There was never a dull moment.

Olivia: I think I have grown, not only as a performer, but as a public speaker in general, as theater has vastly improved my communication skills to wide audiences.

Marcus: I have learned to connect with myself better. It pushes my boundaries and encourages me to try new things.

Olivia Tull

BWW: Which production challenged you the most, and how did you overcome it?

Savannah: The production that challenged me the most was definitely Elf the Musical Jr. which the other seniors and I directed with the guidance of Mrs. Posey. It was frustrating at times because I was the music director, and I hadn't touched a piano since sixth grade. I learned a lot from that production too about working with a team and working with children. Whenever I was stressed, I would remind myself that I was one of the ones directing the middle schoolers who looked up to us and wanted to learn from us.

Olivia: The production that challenged me the most was Clue, because right before the opening show, I got very sick, but I still managed to perform, because I did the best that I could even though I felt terrible, and we still had a great show.

BWW: Who in the cast or crew always makes you laugh?

Savannah: Brooklyn Swindle (Dodgy/Duchess) never fails to make me laugh. There are always so many moments between us where something SO small will make us burst into laughter. I like to think that we are additions of each other, and sometimes we like to say we are sisters. She is so naturally funny and doesn't have to try. When we had the read-through for Alice By Heart, she was already nearly off-book and she was SO in character for the Duchess monologue. She just amazes me with how much she's able to make me laugh.

Olivia: Someone in the cast that always makes me laugh is Drew Smith, because he has a very funny personality, and he is always cracking jokes.

Marcus: Olivia always makes me laugh-even on the most stressful days. She is also very encouraging and understanding. I can always have a good laugh with her.

BWW: How has being part of theatre taught you about teamwork?

Savannah: Getting to be so close with a cast and making so many close friends is one of my favorite parts, and I love getting to learn how to work productively with them. Some of my favorite memories come from days where we got together to run lines at somebody's house. I've also become a lot more open minded. My favorite improv game in Mrs. Posey's class has always been "That's Brilliant!" because everyone always has such strange and fun ideas.

Olivia: Theater has taught me that teamwork is essential, because you have to rely on each other both on and off the stage. Every part of the show depends on trust and collaborating with each other.

Marcus: It has taught me a lot about communication and building connections. I've learned how to trust other people and work together to create art.

BWW: What advice would you give to incoming freshmen just starting out in theatre?

Savannah: Go for it and put your energy into it. Make the most of it because it goes by so fast.

Marcus: Build connections with people and enjoy every moment. As a freshman, I thought I had all the time in the world before I graduate, but time flies fast.

BWW: Who has inspired or supported you most in your theatre journey?

Savannah: My two answers for this question are Mrs. Posey and Mallory Lafferty (Red Cross Nurse/The Queen of Hearts). Mrs. Posey has been such a role model for me for such a long time and has taught me everything I know. She pushes me and encourages me to do the most and best that I can do, and I'm so grateful for her. Mallory, my Best Friend who is more of an extension of myself, has been such a great friend and uplifter. I drive her home from nearly every rehearsal from every show we've done together, and she's been a really great inspiration for me not just in my theatre journey, but also in me finding myself.

Olivia: Someone who has inspired me a lot in my theater journey is Caroline Perry, especially in her role as the Tin Man. I truly admired her dancing, along with her singing style, and she is a very encouraging and kind person overall who definitely helped to expand my passion for theater.

BWW: How do you think theatre has prepared you for life beyond school?

Savannah: I've become a lot more confident and better at speaking to people. It's made me excited and ready to go on to college to learn even more and then to go on from there to teach what I know to young people who want to start or continue their theatre journeys.

Olivia: Theater has taught me how to stay confident under pressure, as well as think on my feet, which I think is an invaluable skill.

Marcus: I think it taught me a lot about leadership, communication, confidence and presentation. It helps develop skills that can be used in many different ways. It has helped me in numerous ways.

BWW: What are you most excited or nervous about for the future?

Savannah: I'm genuinely just so excited. Maybe the nerves haven't set in yet, but the day I decided my major and realized that I would get to do theatre for the rest of my life, all I could look forward to was the future.

Olivia: I am both excited and nervous about meeting new people in college.

Marcus: I am the most excited to explore new places and try new things. I am really looking forward to being independent and making a bunch of new friends.

BWW: What does your theatre family mean to you?

Savannah: The world. They are the people who have taught me the most about myself, know me the best, get my humor, and have guided me all year. I love them all with my whole heart and they really do feel like such a tight-knit family.

BWW: What will you miss the most about high school theatre?

Savannah: My friends, the Poseys, Mr. Willis, etc. I'll miss being in a cast with all the same people again. I hope to be in possible shows in the future with them, but overall, I will miss the people and the memories.

Olivia: I will mostly miss the sense of community that high school theater brings, because in high school theater, it is very easy to form bonds with people who share the same passions, as well as giving me a space to grow.

Marcus: The familiarity I have with everything. I think if I ever choose to do theater elsewhere it will be a huge learning curve because I will have to learn how they do theater differently. It was nice knowing the layout of the stage, or seeing a bunch of familiar faces backstage. Doing theater somewhere else is kinda scary because I can't fall back on my friends or Mrs. Posey, who has been my theater teacher since 6th grade.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!