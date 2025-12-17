Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: RADIO PLAY at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Article written by Univeristy of Arkansas Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

The Rialto Theatre in Morrilton welcomed the joyous season with a holiday classic that had a touch of old-time radio charm in its live radio-show staging of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Joe Landry. Directed by Wynonna Crow and Dustin Taylor, this festive production graced the Rialto stage Dec. 5 and 6, with each audience member greeted with complimentary hot cocoa courtesy of the ever-dedicated Rialto volunteers. From the moment guests stepped inside, the experience became a memorable community celebration.

This adaptation stays true to the heart of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, following the icy Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s confronted on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley, and three visiting spirits. Through sharply drawn scenes of his past, present, and future, Scrooge is pushed to confront the consequences of a life spent in isolation and greed.

The narrative remains brisk and emotionally grounded as the production shifts between ghostly spectacle and tender moments, highlighting the warmth of the Cratchit family, the boisterous joy of Fezziwig’s holiday celebration, and the chilling void of Scrooge’s lonely future. By Christmas morning, his transformation into a man renewed by generosity is unmistakably the emotional core of the evening, offering audiences the familiar sense of redemption that has made the tale a holiday staple for generations.

Photo Credit: Will Moore Photography

One of the production’s greatest strengths lies in its inventive framing. The set is designed as a working radio studio dressed in festive Christmas décor, immediately drawing the audience into the world of a mid-century broadcast. A glowing “Applause” sign sits downstage, lighting up periodically to cue the crowd and reminding them they are not just spectators but participants in this make-believe radio hour. Vintage microphones line the apron of the stage, and performers skillfully navigate between them as if juggling character voices live on the air. This decision not only reinforces the nostalgic atmosphere but also showcases the cast’s vocal versatility.

Wynonna Crow opens the show with a charismatic performance as the station manager tasked with keeping the fictional broadcast running smoothly. Her presence adds comedic buoyancy as she wrangles performers, fills in for missing roles, and jumps into character with lively physicality and warm, whimsical accents. Crow’s comedic instincts and clear affection for the material help anchor the show’s framing device, making the audience feel like insiders at a behind-the-scenes broadcast.

Photo Credit: Will Moore Photography

Complementing her performance is David Garret performing as Ebenezer Scrooge. Garret brings a steady and compelling gravitas to the role, portraying a man haunted long before the spirits arrive. His Scrooge is sharp-tongued yet rooted in sadness, creating a believable emotional arc that pays off in the story’s final scenes. Garret’s voice work, in particular, elevates the radio-show’s format, shifting seamlessly between gruff impatience and the softened wonder of a man rediscovering joy.

Photo Credit: Will Moore Photography

Overall, the Rialto Theatre’s A Christmas Carol is an imaginative and community-driven production that successfully blends holiday tradition with radio-era nostalgia. It celebrates both the spirit of Dickens’ story and the charm of local theater, offering Morrilton audiences a warm, spirited start to the holiday season.

