Sydney Opera House to Host Australian Premiere of LOUDER By Gravity & Other Myths

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning circus company Gravity & Other Myths will spring into the Joan Sutherland Theatre in June for the Australian premiere of their new production LOUDER.

An unexpected combination of modern acrobatics and orchestral composition, LOUDER melds the traditions of circus and orchestral music in a new work that unveils how both forms adapt, stretch and surprise when approached with humour and playfulness

In LOUDER, a collaboration between the Brandenburger Symponiker and Gravity & Other Myths, eight acrobats harness their intense physicality to interpret classical favourites including Bach's second Brandenburg Concerto, as well as original compositions from Sxip Shirey and Quincey Grant, performed by a 22-piece ensemble from The Metropolitan Orchestra in Sydney.

Artistic Director of Gravity & Other Myths, Darcy Grant reflects on the inspiration for LOUDER, “In a world where so much competes for our attention, LOUDER strips circus and orchestra back to their simplest, most effective elements. By acknowledging the glorious, heavy and sometimes absurd traditions of both forms and re-examining them, we pay homage to what endures in an intimate and immense performance that reveals the scale of what these bodies and instruments can do.”



Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse says: “Standing on the shoulders of tradition, Gravity & Other Myths return to the Sydney Opera House with a grand, and awe-inspiring collision of sound and movement and we're delighted that our audiences will be among the first in the world to witness it.”



LOUDER was created in collaboration with the Brandenburger Symphoniker, and co-produced by Brandenburger Theatre and Chamäleon Berlin.