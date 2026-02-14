 tracker
Photos: CASH ON DELIVERY at The Mill at Sonning

The show runs through April 4.

By: Feb. 14, 2026

Check out production photos from Cash on Delivery at The Mill at Sonning.

The show runs through April 4, and stars James Bradshaw, Steven Pinder, Rachel Fielding, Harry Gostelow, Felicity Duncan, Oscar Cleaver, Natasha Gray, Melanie Gutteridge (Miss Dixon), Michael Shaw and Titus Rowe.

The creative team includes director Ron Aldridge, set designer Alex Marker, and costume designer Natalie Titchener.

See production photos here!

Photo credit: Carla Joy Evans

Steven Pinder and Felicity Ducan
Steven Pinder and Felicity Ducan

James Bradshaw
James Bradshaw

Steven Pinder and Harry Gostelow
Steven Pinder and Harry Gostelow

Natasha Gray
Natasha Gray

Michael Shaw
Michael Shaw

Oscar Cleaver
Oscar Cleaver

Steven Pinder
Steven Pinder

Natasha Gray and Rachel Fielding
Natasha Gray and Rachel Fielding

Steven Pinder, Michael Shaw, Titus Rowe and Harry Gostelow
Steven Pinder, Michael Shaw, Titus Rowe and Harry Gostelow

Steven Pinder, Felicity Duncan and Melanie Gutteridge
Steven Pinder, Felicity Duncan and Melanie Gutteridge




