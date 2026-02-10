Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a weather delay that pushed opening night back by a week, YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN finally arrived at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center from February 5–8, and it was well worth the wait. This charming production brought the beloved world of Peanuts to life, celebrating the timeless characters created by Charles M. Schulz through a delightful series of comic strip moments and musical numbers.

Rather than following one continuous storyline, the show unfolds through a collection of classic Peanuts-style “skits,” each highlighting a different character and situation. The evening begins with the full cast joyfully singing the title song, immediately setting the tone and welcoming the audience into Charlie Brown’s world. From there, the gang heads off to school, where Charlie Brown (Paxton Bowsman) finds himself pondering life, love, and his peanut butter sandwich, while quietly admiring the redheaded girl who has captured his heart.

At recess, Lucy (Emilea Derden) takes center stage with her spirited rendition of “Schroeder,” attempting to win the attention of the ever-focused Schroeder (Parker Royal) as he remains devoted to his piano. In another memorable moment, Snoopy (Zoey Jones) lounges atop his doghouse, daydreaming about how much he is loved, before launching into fantasies of being a fierce, wild animal ready to take on the world. Zoey Jones infused Snoopy with humor and boundless energy, making every appearance a highlight.

After school, Lucy wastes no time stirring up trouble, convincing Charlie Brown that it’s April Fools’ Day and playing a trick on him, and after torturing Charlie Brown, she promptly steals Linus’s (Kekoa How) treasured blanket. This leads to one of the show’s most charming sequences, as Linus sings about his beloved security blanket, which magically comes to life in a playful dance number. Kekoa How’s sincerity to playing Linus makes his attachment endearing.

Meanwhile, Sally (Madelyn Lawson) faces an academic crisis, passionately arguing with her teacher (represented by the familiar “wa wa wa wa wa”) in hopes of getting her C changed to a better grade. Madelyn Lawson’s comedic timing and expressive delivery made Sally’s scenes especially entertaining, and she has my favorite song of the show, “My New Philosophy.” Let’s be honest, Sally is probably the character I identify with the most.

These moments and musical numbers continue to unfold, one after another, creating a colorful collage of childhood experiences including friendships, frustrations, crushes, dreams, and disappointments, and the performers at NLRHS embraced their roles with confidence, allowing the audience to instantly recognize and connect with these iconic characters.

Visually, the production captured the simple, playful spirit of the Peanuts universe. Bright colors transformed the stage into Charlie Brown’s imaginative playground, supporting the episodic structure and keeping the energy flowing from scene to scene. The costumes were reflective of our beloved characters, and the teamwork was evident throughout the show. It was a fun time for all.

Not only is NLRHS producing super-fun, high-quality musicals, but they are also bringing home well-deserved recognition. Five seniors were recently awarded scholarships from the Thea Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to investing in students pursuing creative paths. By focusing on artistic ability rather than test scores or income, Thea helps young artists access higher education and turn their passion into possibility, proving that talent and dedication truly shine.

Also, this past weekend, The Forensic Team took third place overall at The Mount Saint Mary’s Tournament, with Ruby Latch placing first in Dramatic Song Lyric Interpretation, and Brianna placing first in Prose and Solo Acting. Good job, everyone!

Up next for the NLRHS Theatre department is a Cabaret Fundraiser March 13, and then Radium Girls April 9-11. For more information about their program, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nlrtheatrearts.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...