Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whew, y’all! Bring tissues for this one. Arkansas Repertory Theatre is closing out their season with THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams, a production so beautifully acted and heartbreakingly staged that it left me misty-eyed and heavy-hearted walking out of the theater. This iconic “memory play” runs through Sunday, September 14, and friends, it’s the kind of theatre that makes you laugh through tears and leaves you with starry-heart eyes for every performer who stepped onto that stage.

At its heart, The Glass Menagerie is a portrait of a family suspended between reality and illusion. Amanda Wingfield, once a Southern belle, now clings desperately to faded memories of charm and suitors. Her son Tom, restless and suffocated, longs for adventure beyond the fire escape yet is tethered to responsibility. Laura, painfully shy and fragile as the tiny glass figurines she treasures, retreats into a world of quiet beauty. When a Gentleman Caller (Jim O’Connor) steps into their lives, hope flickers for a moment, but like glass catching the light, it shatters, leaving behind only the aching truth of unfulfilled dreams.

From the moment the show begins, the ambiance makes it clear that you are about to go on an emotional journey. Under the expert guidance of Director Tatyana-Marie Carlo, the production balances restraint with raw emotional release, keeping the audience deeply invested in the Wingfield family’s world. The pacing allows Williams’s dialogue to breathe, highlighting both its lyricism and its biting undercurrent. Every pause, every lingering glance feels deliberate, pulling us closer into the fragile world Tom creates for us. It was done so well that it hurt my heart to realize what will probably happen to Amanda and Laura after Tom’s departure, even though Williams leaves their fates unresolved. That ache, born from implication rather than exposition, is what makes this staging so haunting.

Laura Pascale as Amanda and Greg Myhre as Tom

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Laurie Pascale as Amanda Wingfield delivers commanding grace tempered by heartbreaking desperation. During her beloved monologue about her girlhood “gentleman callers,” her eyes light up with memories of another life. However, the glow fades fast, revealing the panic underneath. She made me laugh, but just as often she made me ache.

Greg Myhre as Tom Wingfield, our restless narrator, is magnetic. He paces like a bird in a gilded cage, yet his tenderness toward Laura makes his departure feel like a wound. When he murmurs “Blow out your candles, Laura” in his farewell, the silence in the theater was deafening.

My starry-heart eyes go to Margaux Wellman as Laura Wingfield. She is nothing short of mesmerizing. So fragile and tentative in her movements, the audience leans in as though not to disturb her. Her interaction with the Gentleman Caller and the unicorn figurine, which is tenuous, awkward, and brimming with unspoken longing, was one of the evening’s most luminous moments. When hope dissolved, the heartbreak was palpable. The way her face lit up in that brief spell of possibility will stay with me long after the show.

Henry Hetz as Jim O’Connor (Gentleman Caller) brings a warm, charismatic contrast to the Wingfields’ enclosed world. He arrives like a breeze of possibility; his tentative dance with Laura is magical, fleeting and devastating in its promise.

Laura Pascale as Amanda and Margaux Wellman as Laura

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The set envelops us in the dreamlike blur of a memory. Shadows, reflections, and soft lighting melt one scene into the next, evoking that feeling of watching recollections more than reality. The glass animals lined up on the table serve as powerful symbols of Laura’s fragile inner life. The costumes seemed to match the setting perfectly, grounding the story while subtly reflecting the characters’ inner struggles. They were very poetic in their presentation.

If you haven’t experienced it yet, don’t miss this haunting season finale. The Glass Menagerie runs through Sunday, September 14 at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock. For tickets and more information, visit www.therep.org or call the box office at 501-378-0405.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...