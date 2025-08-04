Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors Theatre of Little Rock, 1601 S Louisiana St. In Little Rock, continues to deliver production after production that speaks directly to my soul, and their most recent musical, West Side Story, is no exception. Running now through August 16, this emotionally charged revival had me in tears before the first act was even over. With music by Leonard Bernstein, book by Arthur Laurents, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and original choreography by Jerome Robbins, West Side Story is an immigration tale inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a story of love and loss set amid the turbulence of cultural conflict and territorial pride. Led by the creative Director Mari Allen and Choreographer Amaya Hardin, the production honors the iconic legacy of the original while offering a raw, contemporary urgency. It’s a masterful blend of passion and grit, proving yet again Actors Theatre’s unwavering commitment to powerful, relevant storytelling.

Set in 1950s New York City, the musical follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between rival street gangs the Jets, made up of white Americans, and the Sharks, a group of Puerto Rican immigrants. As tensions between the gangs escalate, Tony and Maria’s forbidden love sparks a chain of events that lead to heartbreak and tragedy.

If you have never visited ATLR, they are located in the basement of the Quapaw United Methodist Church. It is quaint, every space is used, and at times they make you feel like you are part of the show. This means that their details have to be perfect to draw you into their world.

This cast!! — No really — THIS CAST!! Their attention to detail moved me to tears. They pulled me so deeply into their storytelling that I found myself completely invested in their world. Yes, we all know West Side Story is a tragic musical, but the way this ensemble breathes life into each moment will leave you talking about it at intermission and long after you’ve walked out the door. I couldn't help but spiral into what-if scenarios, like, if Chino had just stayed with Maria like a proper escort (especially given the customs of the time), maybe the chain of events could’ve been avoided. I mean, maaaaaybe tragedy would’ve struck anyway, because the Jets were already planning a rumble before Tony and Maria ever met, but Tony tried to walk away before Maria insisted he try to stop it.

I’ve always loved the music in West Side Story, and knowing that Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim were the maestros behind this gem only deepens my obsession. For this production, they introduced a twist I didn’t expect: “I Feel Pretty” and “A Boy Like That” were performed in Spanish. Because I’m so familiar with the show (and thanks to a few Spanish classes) I was able to follow along with most of the lyrics. It was a bold choice, but one that made perfect sense. After all, these are Puerto Rican characters—why wouldn’t they be speaking (and singing) to each other in their native language? Embracing that cultural authenticity is both brave and commendable.

This is a dancer’s musical, and the choreography was muy caliente! Every move sizzled with energy, and they made full use of the space, filling the room with dynamic, purposeful motion. I especially loved spotting familiar steps from the original film like those iconic movements that pay homage to Jerome Robbins’ legendary choreography. Respecting the original while still making it feel fresh adds a layer of nostalgia that enhances the entire experience.

Now, I don’t want to start any turf wars, but ¡ay, caramba!—The Sharks, especially the mujeres, were absolutely on fire! My starry-eyed corazón was torn between the precious Fernanda Posadas as Maria and the fiery Patricia Loera as Anita. These Latina powerhouses brought passion, pride, and puro sabor to every moment they were on stage. Their onstage chemistry radiated a deep sisterhood, balancing tenderness and tough love with every glance and gesture. Whether they were dreaming of a better life or defending their own, their bond felt authentic.

The men were absolutely swoon-worthy, especially in the way they looked at their women. There was something so genuine and tender in their gazes that made hearts melt. When Thomas Williams as Tony looked at Maria with those dreamy eyes, every woman in the audience let out a collective sigh. It wasn’t just romance, it was reverence. Also, the gentle delivery when he sang “Maria” made time stand still. Thomas Williams didn’t just sing the name, he cherished it, cradling each note with such tenderness that it felt like a whispered promise. The chemistry between Tony and Maria radiated pure young love, and Thomas played it with such earnest vulnerability that it was impossible not to be swept away.

The anger and frustration coursing through both The Jets and The Sharks was palpable. There was passion in every movement. These weren’t just dance battles; they were fierce declarations of identity, pride, and deep-rooted pain. The performers laid it all on the line, especially during “Gee, Officer Krupke,” which was delivered with a biting edge and raw intensity I hadn’t seen before. What’s often played for laughs took on a sharper, more rebellious tone with less comedy and more commentary. It was a bold choice that had the audience talking.

I could go on and on unpacking this musical, but really you just need to go see it, assuming there are tickets left. Visit their website at actorstheatrelr.org for more information.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...