Review: RAZZLE DAZZLE: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff rolled out the red carpet for RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Night at the Movies, held October 24–26. Directed by Lindsey Collins with Co-Director Joel Anderson, Music Director Faron Wilson, and Choreographer Heather Bankhead, this glitzy celebration of movie music transformed the stage into a shimmering, silver-screen spectacle, all while supporting a great cause. Sponsored by Simmons Bank, the event raised funds for future productions and encouraged the community to become members of ARTx3, helping sustain the vibrant creative pulse of Pine Bluff’s arts scene.

The show sparkled with a dynamic mix of vocal and dance performances that captured the magic of cinema. Audiences were treated to powerful renditions of beloved movie ballads like “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music, “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic, and “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt. Each performance was passionate and cinematic, filling the theatre with emotion and nostalgia.

Balancing those stirring moments were exhilarating dance numbers that had the crowd dancing along in the auditorium. From the suave mystery of The Pink Panther to the high-energy fun of Footloose, the romantic nostalgia of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing, and the slick swagger of Men in Black, every routine was brimming with style and pure joy.

One of my favorite parts of the evening was when the guys took center stage for their group numbers. Dressed to impress, they brought smooth harmonies and infectious energy to the Motown classic “My Girl” and had everyone clapping along to Pharrell Williams’ feel-good hit “Happy.” These moments radiated charisma and camaraderie, showing just how much fun the performers were having together, and that spirit was contagious.

But what truly made the night special was the audience itself. The energy in the room was electric from the very beginning. This community showed out! Friends, family, and community members cheered each other on with warmth and excitement, calling out names, applauding big moments, and offering encouragement even before anyone stepped onto the stage. Their pride and enthusiasm filled the theatre, turning the performance into a joyful community celebration. It was touching—and honestly, so much fun—to witness that kind of love and support for their local talent.

Beyond the stage, the Arts & Science Center continues to be a cultural cornerstone for Pine Bluff, offering art exhibits, creative classes, and lively jazz nights in addition to theatre. Next up, the talented troupe is working on another variety show for Christmas. MIRACLE ON MAIN: A Holiday Special runs December 12-13. For more information about ARTx3 programs or to become a member, visit artx3.org.

CAST

Dr. Celeste Alexander Monica Alexander Ryan Allen Joel Anderson

Isiah T. Austin Heather Bankhead Lindsey Collins Katie Cotton

Bethany Gere Jenna Gieringer Angelica Glass Hayley Moorehead

Erica Dierich Phillips KC Rowland Ashley Thompson J. Tyler

Raymond Wallace Donald Warren Ava Weeks Alex Williams

