Review: LYON OPERA BALLET at New York City Center Presents Two Stunning Works

Lyon Opera Ballet, under the direction of Cedric Andrieux, is performing a superb program at New York City Center through Saturday, February 21. We attended the opening night on Thursday, February 19 with a full-house audience that gave the company a well-deserved standing ovation.

The production kicks off the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival in NYC with its 16 performances at venues across the city. The treasured Festival was founded in 2020 and is guided by the values of creation, transmission, and education with a mission to support artists and institutions in sharing choreographic heritage while encouraging new productions.

The program by Lyon Opera Ballet at New York City Center featured two works that were absolutely riveting. The first piece, BIPED is a rarely performed masterwork by influential choreographer, Merce Cunningham with choreographic assistants, Jamie Scott and Andrea Weber. The piece had premiered by the Merce Cunningham Dance Company in April of 1999 in Berkeley, California. Set to music by Gavin Bryars, BIPED displays an inventive dialogue between dance and technology. This contemporary work was wonderfully executed by fourteen dancers. Whether they were performing individually, in pairs or as a full company, BIPED showcased the dancers' remarkable physicality, grace and control. The lighting, costumes, set and hologram designs were an ideal complement to Cunningham’s ingenious choreography.

After a brief intermission, the second piece in the Lyon Opera Ballet’s repertory was Mycelium by the renowned Greek choreographer, Christos Papadopoulos with choreographic assistant, Georgios Kotsifakis. The piece made its premiere by the Lyon Opera Ballet in September of 2023 in Lyon, France. With music by Coti K. this work proved mesmerizing from the first minute to the last. The 20 dancers clad in dark pants and tops appeared to be gliding as they took small, measured steps with subtle upper body movement. As they converged and separated on the dimly lit stage, the choreography created an ever-changing kaleidoscope effect. The work is inspired by the natural world and is meant to immerse the audience in an experience of hypnotic sounds and movements.

Lyon Opera Ballet once again succeeding in pleasing audiences at New York City Center. The company’s ballet trained members present the finest in contemporary dance with style and verve. Their engagement at New York City Center as they perform Merce Cunningham’s BIPED and Christos Papadopoulos’ Mycelium is an excellent opportunity for dance lovers and many more to see a terrific show!

To learn more about the Van Cleef & Arpels Festival, please visit Festival in New York - Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels.

New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For tickets to Lyon Opera Ballet and upcoming performances at the Center, please visit Home | New York City Center.

Photo Credit: Agathe Poupeney

