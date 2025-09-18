Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During my time of writing reviews for The Royal Theatre in Benton, I have seen so many Wonderful Productions, but.... JEKYLL & HYDE: THE MUSCIAL may be my favorite! From the first time I heard Frank Wildhorn’s sweeping score, this show has held a special place in my heart, and seeing it brought to life at The Royal Theatre in Benton made that love burn even brighter. Under the direction of Summer Brinley, this production captures everything I adore about the musical: the Gothic atmosphere, the lushly dramatic music, the heart-wrenching story, and the unforgettable performances. This production runs through Sunday, September 21, giving audiences a limited time to experience the dark beauty of this timeless musical.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the musical features book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. The story follows the brilliant Dr. Henry Jekyll, whose experiments to separate good from evil unleash his violent alter ego, Edward Hyde. As Hyde grows stronger and more uncontrollable, Jekyll’s world begins to unravel, threatening not only himself but also those he loves, including his fiancée Emma and the vulnerable Lucy, who finds herself dangerously entangled with Hyde. With Music Direction by Heidi and Justin McCartney and Produced by Charlotte Sears Hammonds, the entire creative team gives this experience both musical precision and a polished professional finish.

Making his Arkansas debut, Rex Wilkins shoulders the enormous task of embodying both the compassionate Dr. Jekyll and the monstrous Mr. Hyde. Where did this guy come from? I am in theatrical love with this man and his performance! Seriously! I have not been this excited over an artist in a long while, and I can’t wait to see what he does next. His command of the stage, his powerhouse vocals, and his ability to shift seamlessly between the tortured Jekyll and the sinister Hyde left me deeply in awe. He gets all my starry-heart eyes for this mesmerizing exposition of theatre magic. And while his Jekyll was sincere, it was truly Wilkins’ Hyde who became the star of the show. The transformation right before our eyes was chilling, and his performance of “Confrontation” was nothing short of electrifying. We were spellbound.

Balancing Wilkins’ dual performance and creating a cuckoo love triangle (or square if we count Hyde as a separate person?) were two leading ladies who each brought their own brand of brilliance. Gabrielle Neafsey’s vocals are unrivaled. Every note she delivered as Emma soared with strength and emotion, cementing her as a powerhouse presence on stage.

In contrast, Izzy Hammonds was sultry and captivating as Lucy, pulling the audience in with her smoky voice and alluring stage presence. Together with Wilkins, they created some of the most memorable musical moments of the night. One of my absolute favorites was “Dangerous Game,” the duet between Lucy and Jekyll. It was so beautiful and haunting, a mesmerizing blend of passion and foreboding that left the audience breathless.

Another standout was Sa’teh Hampton as Gabriel John Utterson, Jekyll’s loyal friend and lawyer. Hampton brought a steady, grounding presence to the story, serving as the moral compass and voice of reason against Jekyll’s dangerous experiments. You could tell he was protective of his friend, and he held his own beautifully during his duet with Wilkins, providing a strong counterbalance to the chaos of Jekyll & Hyde’s spiraling descent.

One of my favorite group moments was during the Board of Governors scene, which was a fun way to introduce Hyde’s eventual victims while also giving the ensemble a chance to shine. The audience could feel the tension building as these characters dismissed Jekyll’s research, only to later face Hyde’s wrath during the slaughter. We all knew that was a bad decision.

Structurally, the production worked beautifully: the first act served as a great anticipating builder, laying down the characters and conflicts with tension and intrigue, before launching into an explosive second act that unleashed the full fury of Hyde. That progression gave the show a momentum that kept the audience eagerly leaning forward in their seats.

Brinley’s staging is atmospheric and visually striking. The lighting design by Matthew Burns (who also supplied these amazing photos-Matthew Burns Photography) casts the stage in shadow with backlighting, amplifying the Gothic mood, while Greg Blacklaw’s stage design provides texture and depth to the Victorian setting. Costumes firmly root the production in its time period, and the sound design by Trevor Armstrong largely ensures clarity, even during ensemble-heavy numbers like “Murder, Murder.”

The Royal Theatre’s Jekyll & Hyde is a bold and compelling production. The show grips its audience with the eternal question of good and evil that lies within us all. And with a stellar Arkansas debut from Rex Wilkins, whose Hyde is truly unforgettable, this production proves to be not only darkly beautiful but also a star-making moment. Get your tickets at theroyaltheatre.org before they sell out!

