Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Texarkana Repertory Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stage at the Stilwell Theatre on the Texarkana College campus has been transformed into a world of pure imagination as Texarkana Repertory Company (TexRep) presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, with a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, this show is a true theatrical confection. It’s a sweet treat from beginning to end, and it finishes out their run through Sunday, Sept. 21, so don’t miss your golden ticket to theatrical fun!

Directed and choreographed by Michael Cooper with vocal direction by Catherine Rickett, this whimsical adventure follows young Charlie Bucket, who may not have much money but certainly has a heart of gold. When Willy Wonka announces a contest to find five lucky golden ticket holders, Charlie’s dreams suddenly come true, and we all get swept along for the ride. From Augustus Gloop’s gluttony to Veruca Salt’s spoiled antics, Violet Beauregarde’s sassy gum-popping, and Mike Teavee’s techno-obsession, the factory fills up with characters that are as colorful as the candy around them.

The talented cast truly makes the story shine. Buddy duo Duke Bokan as Charlie Bucket and Austin Alford as Willy Wonka have great chemistry as they lead the cast through this yummy story. Bokan plays his role with wide-eyed wonder and sincerity that instantly has you rooting for him to find his golden ticket, while Austin Alford as Willy Wonka was simply perfection in his role. Quirky, unpredictable, and armed with a mischievous smile that made the audience fall in love with the candy maker, Alford commanded the stage with equal parts mystery and charm.

Chris Polson as Grampa Joe and Hannah Sullivan as Mrs. Bucket brought warmth and steadfastness to their roles, making it clear that Charlie’s dreams were fueled not just by his imagination but by the unwavering love of his family. Polson’s Grampa Joe had that perfect mix of humor and protective spirit, while Sullivan’s Mrs. Bucket had a gentle but resilient presence.

The antics of the other “children” vying for the grand prize were nonstop hilarious. Ash Zwirn as Augustus Gloop gobbled his way through scenes with amusing gusto, Kathryn Harman as Veruca Salt nailed every bratty outburst with sass and sparkle, Clover Slayter as Violet Beauregarde chewed the scenery as fiercely as her gum, and Tommy Tye as Mike Teavee delivered his techno-attitude with a perfect punch of arrogance. Their parents were just as entertaining: Catherine Rickett’s frazzled Mrs. Gloop fussed over her son with smothering indulgence, James Rickett’s Mr. Salt spoiled his little princess with eye-rolling exasperation, Jeff Murphy’s Mr. Beauregarde swaggered with over-the-top pride in his gum-chewing daughter, and Amanda Talbot’s Mrs. Teavee tried to keep pace with her gadget-obsessed son. Even though part of the story’s point is that the parents created these brats in the first place, I couldn’t help but feel sorry for them as their kids spiraled into chaos.

Another couple that made me giggle were Jerry, played by Colin Perry, and Cherry, played by Noah Rathburn. Even though their moments were brief, they squeezed every ounce of humor out of them. Their quirky chemistry and playful timing made them stand out in the midst of all the candy-coated chaos.

The musical numbers are energetic and full of life, and oh my goodness—the Oompa-Loompas? A total crowd favorite! This show kept me laughing through the entire production, but my friend teased me later, saying I laughed a little too much during the Oompa-Loompa scenes, especially when they first came out. I couldn’t help it; they were just that funny!

TexRep’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical is a sugar-rush of a show that leaves you smiling. It’s colorful, funny, and full of magic. It’s a production that entertains the kids while giving adults plenty to enjoy as well. So grab your family, bring your sweet tooth, and don’t miss your chance to step inside Willy Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Performances continue this weekend, September 19–21, at the Stilwell Theatre on the Texarkana College campus. Get your tickets today at texrep.org or by calling the TexRep box office at (903) 831-7827 before they sell out!

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...