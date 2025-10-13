Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Club Sway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Downtown Little Rock pulsed with glitter, fishnets, and pure theatrical electricity on October 2 as The Rocky Horror Show took over Club Sway at 412 S. Louisiana Street, and what a delightfully decadent night it was! This was my first visit to Sway, and let me tell you, I had the best time. From the moment I walked through the door, I was swept into a world of neon lights, laughter, pulsating music, and pure creative chaos. The audience came dressed to thrill, the cast was buzzing with energy, and the entire venue radiated a mischievous, anything-goes spirit. Everyone was super friendly and welcoming, making the night feel like one big, glittering family reunion of theatre lovers.

Directed by Sahorny Beaver, this production was an absolute feast for the senses. I’ve seen The Rocky Horror Show before, but I had no idea that incorporating a theme was even a thing! Sway completely reimagined the experience by merging the madness of Rocky Horror with the whimsy of Alice in Wonderland, and it worked beautifully. The entire club was transformed to fit the theme, decorated with nods to Wonderland at every turn, roses, playing cards, and dreamlike details that made it feel like we had truly fallen down the Rocky Horror rabbit hole. From costumes to choreography, the mash-up brought a fresh layer of fantasy and surrealism to an already wild show. It was creative, cohesive, and absolutely mesmerizing. I loved it!

Koty Mansfield wins my starry heart eyes as Dr. Frank N. Furter. I am Koty’s #1 fan and love everything he does! So, it was no shocker that his performance was pure electricity—seductive, commanding, and delightfully unhinged. Every glance and gesture carried just the right amount of danger and desire, and his rendition of “Sweet Transvestite” was nothing short of iconic.

As the all-American couple Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, Stevie Quinn Larain and Kendel Renee Haycook brought their A-game. Larain’s comedic timing and nervous charm balanced perfectly with Haycook’s gradual transformation from sweet to sultry. Their chemistry was infectious, and the audience adored every awkward, scandalous moment.

Devin Sorrows as Rocky brought the perfect mix of innocence and allure, flexing both muscles and comedic flair. His golden glow fit perfectly within the Wonderland theme, like a curious creation stepping straight out of the Queen’s dreamland.

The costumes were absolutely amazing! Every look was a work of art that fused fantasy with fabulousness. I especially loved the beautiful white gown and crown worn by the Narrator, Fajita Meatz, who paraded through the club with regal poise and theatrical flair. Their presence commanded attention from the very first moment. And let’s not forget Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, who had me entertained all night with their playful antics and synchronized silliness. Every time they appeared, the audience lit up with laughter.

What made this production extra special was how the cast used the entire club as their stage. They sang from the bar, danced through the aisles, and interacted with guests at every corner, turning the audience into part of the story. It was completely immersive, the kind of performance where you never quite knew where to look because there was magic happening everywhere.

And speaking of Sway, owner Jason Wiest affectionately calls it “the gayest address in Little Rock.” The club has been open for 15 years, proudly serving as a cornerstone of the city’s LGBTQ+ nightlife and creative community. But the location’s legacy goes back even further. Before Sway, it was the legendary gay bar The Factory, and before that, C.O.A.D. — Coming Out After Dark. That history gives the space an undeniable sense of spirit and resilience, and it’s clear that every event here, including this Rocky Horror spectacular, honors that vibrant lineage.

The Rocky Horror Show at Club Sway was an intoxicating blend of rock, rebellion, and pure imagination. The “Alice in Wonderland” theme gave the cult classic new life, and the cast’s commitment made it unforgettable. I left grinning from ear to ear, already thinking about how soon I can return. For more information on this fabulous club and their events, visit their website at clubsway.com.

