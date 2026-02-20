Video: Daniel Radcliffe Explains What EVERY BRILLIANT THING Is All About

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe is coming back to Broadway! Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin & Duncan MacMillan, Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Saturday, February 21, 2026, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, March 12.

"Whenever you read something that is this good, that says something about the world that you wish you could say yourself, but would never have been articulate or clever or funny enough to say, and you get to sort of be the vehicle for delivering that message that feels genuinely important and urgent... whenever I read something where there's an element that you go like, oh yeah, I've never done something like this before, and I will probably never be asked to do anything like this again... it was just a no-brainer," Radcliffe told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

In Every Brilliant Thing, a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.

Watch in this video as Radcliffe, MacMillan and Herrin explain what the play is all about!