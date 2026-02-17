Review: RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY TALK WITH STUDENTS AFTER A VIEWING OF HAMILTON at Reynolds Performance Hall

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It was a magical evening on Monday, February 9, as Reynolds Performance Hall transformed into something more than just a performance space; it became a shared experience. The theatre was buzzing with excitement with Renée Elise Goldsberry in the building, but before the patrons could talk with the musical star, we all watched a special screening of HAMILTON, with some fans returning to a beloved favorite for the millionth time, while others discovered its brilliance for the very first. The audience spanned generations, from students on field trips to lifelong musical lovers who cherish every opportunity to see theatre on the big screen. As the opening notes rang out and the glow of the massive screen illuminated eager faces, a palpable electricity filled the hall, the kind of energy that only happens when art meets anticipation.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAMILTON chronicles the extraordinary life of Alexander Hamilton, the ambitious immigrant who rose from obscurity to become one of America’s Founding Fathers. Through a revolutionary score blending hip-hop, R&B, pop, and traditional Broadway, the musical pulses with urgency as it explores ambition, legacy, rivalry, love, and loss. At the heart of the story stand the Schuyler sisters — Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy — whose intelligence, wit, and unwavering loyalty shape the emotional core of the narrative. By reimagining history through a diverse cast and modern musical language, the show boldly declares that the story of America then can sound strikingly like America now.

And just when the final notes faded and the credits rolled, the magic continued. Before welcoming Renée Elise Goldsberry to the stage, the audience was reminded of the remarkable career behind the woman they were about to meet by Miss UCA 2026 Ana Brandon.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a Tony and Grammy Award winner and three-time Emmy Award nominee, best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2025. She recently released her debut album, Who I Really Am, blending soul, blues, pop, folk, and her gospel roots, and is the subject of the 2025 documentary Satisfied, chronicling her Hamilton journey and path to motherhood. Audiences also know her from Netflix’s Girls5eva, where she earned multiple Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations for her unforgettable performance as the deliciously self-obsessed Wickie Roy, and she returns to CBS this spring to star in the new series Cupertino.

The evening’s conversation was thoughtfully guided by Amanda Horton, Executive Director of UCA Public Appearances, who moderated the interview, balancing prepared questions by eager audience participants.

From the very first exchange, Goldsberry’s warmth filled the hall. When asked about her favorite snack, she laughed and confessed, “My favorite snack is cereal. I just love cereal. It’s… very American.” She shared that her mother banned sugary cereals when she was young, so her tastes lean toward Grape-Nuts, Raisin Bran, granola, and the occasional Frosted Mini-Wheats. When the conversation turned to Hamilton, the room leaned forward.

Asked what had never changed from the first rehearsal to the global phenomenon audiences know today, Goldsberry answered without hesitation: “How good it was.” While the scale of the show grew beyond anything the original cast could have imagined, she reflected on the bond within the company. Sometimes when something becomes bigger than its creators, people grow apart. In this case, she said, the opposite happened. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but we definitely grew closer together.” She pointed to reunion performances as proof that some things do not have to change, especially the love for the work and for the people who built it side by side.

Goldsberry spoke candidly about her journey into theatre, growing up in a family rooted in math and science. “My mother is a mathematician. My father is a scientist. My brother is an engineer… and I was really bad at math and science,” she said with a grin. What she did have was a voice and encouragement. “People gave me love for it. And when you do that, it’s like feeding a cat; I just kept singing because they said it was good.”

When asked how she prepared to portray Angelica Schuyler, Goldsberry emphasized something beyond memorizing lines or researching history. “The main thing that I did… is fall in love with the people that I’m working with.” She credited her onstage sisters, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones, for forming an authentic bond that translated directly to the audience. “I think chemistry comes from really loving and trusting the people that you’re working with.”

She delighted the crowd with backstage stories — impromptu dance breaks, spontaneous freestyling from Lin-Manuel Miranda during “Right Hand Man,” and the sacred “backstage cues” that often become as meaningful as onstage moments. It was a reminder that theatre’s magic extends far beyond what audiences see.

As students began asking about Broadway dreams and audition fears, Goldsberry offered wisdom that felt both honest and empowering. The key, she said, isn’t eliminating fear. “It’s not not being afraid… it’s that you do it afraid.” Prepare what you can control — your material, your craft — and then step into the moment anyway. Fear may still be there, but so is your preparation.

One of the evening’s most powerful exchanges came when she was asked what advice she would give to women searching for identity or purpose. Her answer was immediate: “Girlfriends.” Surround yourself with women who tell the truth, who are vulnerable, who reflect you back to yourself. “Seek out people who give you permission to be whatever you are… because we really are our best selves — it’s just a question of believing that and trusting it.”

By the end of the night, Goldsberry had done more than answer questions. She had affirmed dreams, validated fears, shared laughter, and reminded a room full of aspiring artists why theatre matters. “Anything can happen. So keep showing up. Keep showing up.”

And in that moment, Reynolds Performance Hall wasn’t just hosting a screening. It was hosting inspiration.

