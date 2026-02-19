San Diego Opera To Present CARMEN At San Diego Civic Theatre

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Diego Opera will present CARMEN at the San Diego Civic Theatre March 27–29, 2026. Sung in French with projected English and Spanish translations, the production follows the company’s 2025–26 season opener Pagliacci and February performances of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville.

Composed by Georges Bizet, CARMEN remains one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide. Set in Spain, the opera follows soldier Don José, whose obsession with the independent Carmen leads him to abandon his post and ultimately face tragic consequences. The score includes well-known selections such as the “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song.”

The cast features Melody Wilson (Friday and Sunday) and Guadalupe Paz (Saturday) sharing the title role. Thomas Kinch (Friday and Sunday) and Jonny Kaufman (Saturday) appear as Don José. Lydia Grindatto makes her company and role debut as Micaëla, and Aleksey Bogdanov portrays Escamillo. Amanda Olea and Mariam Mouawad appear as Frasquita and Mercedes, respectively, with DeAndre Simmons as Zuniga, Ryan Wolfe as Dancairo, Joel Sorensen as Remendado, and Søren Pedersen as Morales.

Louis Lohraseb conducts the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in his company debut. The production is directed by Keturah Stickann, whose previous work with San Diego Opera includes La bohème.

In advance of opening night, Opera Uncorked will take place March 12 at 6 p.m., featuring commentary by Resident Conductor Bruce Stasyna and excerpts performed by guest artists. Pre-performance talks led by Michael Gerdes will be held 50 minutes before each performance. Post-performance talk-backs with cast and staff will follow the Saturday and Sunday performances.

SAN DIEGO OPERA PRESENTS: CARMEN

Music by Georges Bizet

Libretto by Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac

Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

San Diego Civic Theatre

1100 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Single tickets range from $53 to $356 and are subject to change. Tickets are available at SDOpera.org or by calling 619-533-7000.

The venue offers accessible seating, assistive listening devices, and additional accommodations for guests with disabilities.

Founded in 1965, San Diego Opera presents mainstage productions and educational programs throughout the region, serving audiences across San Diego County.