Review: GIN BLOSSOMS WITH SPECIAL GUEST SPIN DOCTORS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What better way to launch a new season at Reynolds Performance Hall than with a time machine straight to the 1990s? On the evening of Tuesday, Sept 9, the UCA campus in Conway pulsed with the unmistakable sounds of two of the decade’s most iconic bands: Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors. From the first signs of the bands setting up to play, the night felt like a reunion of old friends and a celebration of the kind of music that defined an era.

The Spin Doctors set the tone right out of the gate, opening with “Rock ’N’ Roll Heaven” and instantly pulling the audience into their groove. Fronted by the ever-energetic Chris Barron on vocals, with Eric Schenkman on guitar and Mark White on bass, the band wasted no time reminding everyone why they became a beloved fixture of the 90s. Their drummer, Aaron Comess, was sidelined after injuring his hand the night before, but in true rock-and-roll fashion, the show went on with Cody Dickenson from Bryant, Arkansas stepping in at the last minute. The crowd roared with pride at the local connection, and Dickenson didn’t miss a beat—literally—keeping the rhythm tight through hits like “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.”

Mid-set, the Spin Doctors gave the audience one of the night’s most memorable surprises when they invited Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms to the stage for two powerhouse duets. First came a soaring cover of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, with Wilson and Barron trading verses while the audience had starry eyes through the performance. Later, they stunned the hall again with an electric performance of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” evoking emotions that had the house swaying and singing along. Both moments had the audience buzzing with pure joy and uniting us all with their music celebration.

When the Gin Blossoms took their turn, Reynolds transformed into a 90s rock haven. They opened their set with “Follow You Down,” instantly sending the crowd to their feet before rolling out a wave of hits. Led by Robin Wilson on vocals, with Jesse Valenzuela on guitar, Bill Leen on bass, Scott Johnson on guitar, and Manning Ferguson on drums, the Arizona-born band kept the energy high all night.

About a third of the way through their set, Wilson told the crowd the Gin Blossoms had been on the road for two and a half months and had just four more shows left before heading back home to Tempe, Arizona. With a grin, he admitted he had “no idea what the f*** I’m going to do once I get home.” The audience erupted in laughter, enjoying the glimpse into the life of a frontman who has spent nearly four decades on tour and still manages to keep it real.

Later, Wilson proudly noted that the Gin Blossoms have been together for 37 years, a fact that drew huge applause and underscored just how enduring their music has been.

As their set built toward its finale, the band added another unforgettable surprise: they welcomed Chris Barron of Spin Doctors back onstage for a duet of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” Both singers blended beautifully, and the crowd swayed along, savoring the iconic song delivered with both reverence and a playful edge.

The Gin Blossoms then drove the night home with a powerful closing run: “Found Out About You,” “Allison Road,” “Hey Jealousy,” and “Til I Hear It From You.” Each song landed like an anthem, with the entire hall singing along to every lyric.

Though we thought that may be the end, the Gin Blossoms gave us an encore, and Wilson closed out the night with a simple benediction that landed perfectly: “We leave you with peace and love.” It was a fitting ending to a wonderful time that was had by all.

For many in attendance, the night was more than a concert, it was a nostalgic trip back to their own coming-of-age soundtrack.

“This music was the heartbeat of my college years,” said Karen Mitchell, 52, from Little Rock. “I remember playing ‘Hey Jealousy’ on repeat in my dorm room. Hearing it live tonight gave me chills.”

James Carter, 55, from Conway, added with a laugh, “I met my wife the summer Spin Doctors were all over the radio. We danced to ‘Two Princes’ back then, and here we are still dancing to it thirty years later.”

Reynolds Performance Hall has built a reputation for kicking off each new season with unforgettable acts, and this year is the year for amazing concerts. Coming up Sept 25 is UPTOWN: A Celebration of Motown and Soul, The Band Perry on Oct 9, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical on Oct 16, and the sold-out concert INDIGO GIRLS on Oct. 20. For more information on these and other shows, visit their website at https://uca.edu/publicappearances.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...