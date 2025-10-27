Review: BEETLEJUICE JR at Red Curtain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you are looking for a children’s program in Central Arkansas where your young thespian can excel and find their people, the Red Curtain Theatre in Conway is your place to go. Their production of BEETLEJUICE Jr. was exceptional. Seriously, they were on pro level with this show! Directed by the visionary Dana Kordsmeier and running October 10–19, this family-friendly frightfest brought the cult-classic characters to life with sensational humor, bold visuals, and a surprisingly endearing message about grief, acceptance, and choosing to live boldly (even if you’re dead). With Music & Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and Book by Scott Brown & Anthony King, this junior adaptation retains all the fun, wit, and wildness Broadway fans adore.

Annabelle Tharnish, Landon Wharton, Lila Epps

Photo Credit: Daniel Cathers

The story follows recently departed couple Barbara and Adam, who find themselves haunting their own home only to discover it has been overtaken by the eccentric Deetz family and one lonely but whip-smart teen named Lydia. Enter the striped-suit menace himself, Beetlejuice: a chaotic ghost with a plan to free himself by wreaking hilarious havoc. What unfolds is a journey full of outrageous antics, ghostly gags, and a girl learning that being strange and unusual is actually her greatest strength.

Photo Credit: Daniel Cathers

Kordsmeier’s direction struck the perfect balance between spooky and sincere, supported by Music Director Christopher Turner and Choreographer Rebecca Dillon, who helped shape the show’s musical punch and comedic physicality. Turner ensured the young vocalists delivered confident harmonies and crisp diction, while Dillon’s choreography embraced the quirky, frantic world of the undead, giving the ensemble fun and memorable movement that enhanced every scene. Ok, enough about them. Let’s talk about this ah-ma-zing cast!

Jamin Rothacher

Photo Credit: Daniel Cathers

Jamin Rothacher as the Ghost with the Most was just as entertaining as Justin Collette, who I saw in the touring production last year at Walton Arts Center and who is currently starring on Broadway as Beetlejuice. Yes! I said it — Rothacher gets my starry-heart eyes. His comedic timing, swagger, and command of the stage were beyond impressive for such a young performer. I expect big things out of this actor.

Lila Epps

Photo Credit: Daniel Cathers

Now, if Lydia is the emotional anchor of Beetlejuice, then Lila Epps held that anchor with fierce confidence and aching vulnerability. Her performance was grounded, smart, and wonderfully sarcastic, exactly what we want in a “strange and unusual” teen. When she opened her heart in her big musical moments, the room collectively leaned in. Epps sang with clarity and power, and her stage presence announced loud and clear that she’s a leading lady to watch.

Annabell Tharnish, Landon Wharton, Jamin Rothacher

Photo Credit: Daniel Cathers

As our ghostly guides Barbara and Adam, Annabelle Tharnish and Landon Wharton were an absolute delight. Tharnish captured Barbara’s anxious optimism with expressive vocals and warm comedic timing, while Wharton’s Adam brought earnest charm and lovable awkwardness to every scene. Together, they created a sweet, believable partnership that made their transformation from nervous newly-deads to confident haunters such a joy to witness.

The Deetz family brought delicious chaos to every moment they were on stage. Kai Burling as Charles Deetz gave a wonderfully frazzled yet loving performance as a recently widowed father, and Aryana Tyler was fabulously flamboyant as Delia, leaning into the character’s eccentric personality with scene-stealing comedic flair and brilliant body language.

And ohhhh the Netherworld Ensemble — what a riot! They popped up everywhere with creepy, quirky characters that kept the audience laughing and leaning forward. Whether they were transforming into ghouls or bureaucratic afterlife workers, their energy never dipped. Their commitment to the oddball vibe of this show made the whole world feel alive… even when half the cast wasn’t!

Visually, this production was a feast. From creepy-cool lighting shifts to whimsical props and eerie set pieces, the world felt authentic and playfully macabre, like Tim Burton’s imagination shaken loose and spilled onto the stage. Costumes popped with bold character silhouettes: Lydia’s gloomy counterparts contrasted hilariously with the Deetzes’ loud colors, and Beetlejuice’s signature stripes were unmistakable and fabulous.

Vocally, the cast impressed with clearly defined storytelling through the music. Lydia’s emotional ballads hit the heart, while Beetlejuice’s comedic numbers brought explosive energy and laugh-out-loud timing. You could tell the kids were having an absolute blast.

Red Curtain Theatre continues to champion creativity and youth talent, resulting in a production bursting with personality and polish. Beetlejuice Jr has officially become my favorite Jr. show of the year, and if chanting his name three times could bring this show back, I’d be summoning it now. For more information on upcoming shows, visit their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...