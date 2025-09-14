Review: SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To finish out the summer season at Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs, the younger members took audiences on a magical, monster-slaying quest with She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition. Performed the first weekend in September, the show transported audiences from the small-town stage into a realm where imagination ruled, swords gleamed, and friendships were forged in the fires of battle. With colorful backdrops and the kind of youthful energy that can only come from a cast of passionate performers, this production was like stepping straight into a Dungeons & Dragons campaign brought to theatrical life.

Bellaa Reynolds and Patelyn Pyle

Photo Credit: K Lightsey Photography

At its heart, the play follows Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving the loss of her sister, Tilly. While cleaning out Tilly’s room, Agnes discovers her sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and is drawn into playing the game as a way of understanding the sibling she barely knew. Guided through quests filled with demons, Agnes learns about Tilly’s struggles, her secret identity, and her friends. Written by Arkansas native Qui Nguyen, who grew up just down the road in El Dorado, the play carries an extra spark of hometown pride. This Hot Springs production, directed by Lanie Carlson, guided the young cast through both the action-packed battles and the tender emotional beats with a steady, creative hand.

Bella Reynolds, Zoie Roberts, Adin Livingston

Photo Credit: K Lightsey Photography

Leading the charge was Bella Reynolds as Agnes, balancing a modern-day “big sister” realness with a wide-eyed disbelief as she’s dragged into the world of dice and dragons, led by Narrator Kaeden Sams, who was pretty hilarious in his story molding. Zoie Roberts as Tilly was fierce, funny, and deeply moving, carrying both the wit of a Dungeon Master and the vulnerability of a teen who never quite fit in. The fantasy ensemble was a joy to watch: the swaggering Adin Livingston as Orcus got big laughs every time they hit the stage, while Cecily Ward and Ella Blumson as Lilith and Kaliope brought charm and intensity to their roles as Tilly’s adventuring companions. And let’s not forget the villainous cheerleaders Avery McDonnell as Evil Gabbi and Kyndal Wagenhauser as Evil Tina, who were a perfect blend of sass and menace that had the crowd impressed with their synchronicity.

Cast of She Kills Monsters

Photo Credit: K Lightsey Photography

The Pocket Community Theatre youth cast brought this poignant yet playful script to life with humor and plenty of high-energy sword fights. The monsters were high school scary, and the emotional beats carried a surprising weight for such a youthful cast.

Zoie Roberts as Tilly

Photo Credit: K Lightsey Photography

Coming up in October, The Pocket is presenting The Haunting of Hill House. I am super excited to see this production. They always do creepy really well. For more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

The cast features Kaeden Sams as the Narrator, Zoie Roberts as Tilly Evans, and Bella Reynolds as Agnes Evans. Eli Mathers plays Chuck, Cordi Pullen is Miles, and Cecily Ward takes on the roles of Lillith and Lily. Ella Blumson portrays Kaliope/Kelly, Adin Livingston appears as Orcus/Ronnie, and Coltrane Buckelew plays Steve. Patelyn Pyle is Farrah, Lee Westmoreland is Vera, Avery McDonnell is Evil Gabbi, and Kyndal Wagenhauser is Evil Tina. The Bestie Krew is rounded out by Ashley Blank, Shayla Cooks, Rylee Orr, Jules Bazzell, and Gabby Gilbert.

