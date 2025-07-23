Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Housed in just about as far west as you can go in Arkansas, the Fort Smith Little Theatre pays homage to Oooooooooooooklahoma! from now through August 2. Directed by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, the first collaboration between the legendary duo, continues to charm audiences with its sweeping prairie romance, hearty humor, and unforgettable score. Get your tickets at fslt.org before they hitch up the surrey and ride off into the sunset!

Oklahoma! is set in the Oklahoma Territory in the early 1900s and follows the romantic entanglements of cowboy Curly McLain and farm girl Laurey Williams. As Curly tries to win Laurey’s heart, he faces competition from the brooding farmhand Jud Fry. Meanwhile, the flirtatious Ado Annie is torn between two suitors: the earnest Will Parker and the sly traveling peddler Ali Hakim. Amid personal dramas, tensions rise between local farmers and cowmen, threatening the harmony of the growing community. The story culminates in love, unity, and the hopeful promise of Oklahoma becoming a new state.

Now, before I dive into talking about this amazing cast, I have to tip my hat to the band and what a stellar surprise they were. As the banjo and fiddle player moseyed onto the performance area, I honestly assumed they were just providing some charming preshow ambiance. But then, one by one, the rest of the musicians joined in, and suddenly the air was filled with the most spirited and toe-tappin’ Oklahoma! overture I’ve ever heard. With music direction by Brandon Bolin and Wesley Fox, their sound was brimming with that frontier energy which set the tone for the entire show. I loved it!

Now about this cast: this ensemble can S-I-N-G! They filled this intimate space so full of sound that I have no idea how the roof stayed on the building. Their harmonies soared and every big ensemble number felt like a burst of pure, joyful energy. You could feel the audience sit up a little straighter with each swell of “The Farmer and the Cowman” and sway with dreamy delight during “People Will Say We’re in Love.”

The love triangles were a delight to watch unfold, full of charm, tension, and just the right dose of humor. Swoon-worthy Nicholas Perry as Curly had the entire audience grinning from ear to ear as he opened the show, strolling through the crowd with his honeyed voice and charming smile. His playful banter with Charlotte Scott’s spirited Aunt Eller added a layer of warmth and wit, while his gentle, slow-burn chemistry with Avreigh Watson’s Laurey brought tenderness to their scenes. But perhaps the most electrifying moments came from his confrontations with Brad Nance as Jud Fry. Nance delivered an outstanding performance as the brooding outsider, bringing an unsettling intensity to Jud that contrasted perfectly with Perry’s sunny Curly, especially in their charged "Poor Jud is Daid" number, where dark humor and unease shared the spotlight.

Then, of course, there’s the other triangle, bursting with comedic gold, featuring Sarah Katherine Thomas as Ado Annie, Eric Wells as Will Parker, and Adam Cox as Ali Hakim. Thomas was a riot as the flirtatious and indecisive Ado Annie, delivering every line and lyric with a more mature charm and impeccable timing. Eric Wells brought a lovable goofiness to Will Parker, endearing the audience with his earnest heart and delightful smile. Adam Cox as the smooth-talking peddler Ali Hakim was the perfect foil, dripping with sly wit and stealing laughs every time he stepped on stage. Together, the trio created a light-hearted, laugh-out-loud subplot that balanced the deeper romantic tension and kept the audience grinning from start to finish.

I always look forward to the choreography at FSLT, and once again, they delivered in spectacular fashion. Choreographer Shannon Stoddard worked wonders, crafting dynamic, high-energy movement that filled every inch of the intimate space without ever feeling cramped. It was impressive how seamlessly the cast maneuvered through complex patterns and lively footwork, all while keeping the storytelling front and center.

Now, not often do sets impress me so much that I feel compelled to spotlight them, but this one was straight out of a classic western film. Set designer Gary Cameron thoughtfully designed the prairie home with just the right details to transport us straight to the dusty plains of early Oklahoma Territory. From the rustic woodwork to the windmill and prairie backdrop, every piece felt authentic, capturing the rugged charm of the era. The set transitions were smooth and purposeful, allowing the story to flow without a hitch while still offering visual variety. Their craftsmanship was superb!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the romance and toe-tappin’ fun of Oklahoma! at Fort Smith Little Theatre. With a talented cast, spirited live music, clever choreography, and a set that brings the frontier to life, this production captures all the heart and heritage of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless classic. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, this show is guaranteed to leave you humming and grinning all the way home. Performances run through August 2, so grab your tickets while you still can by visiting fslt.org or calling the box office at 413-783-2966.

