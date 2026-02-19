Caramoor to Host Trio of Rosen House Concerts in March

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts continues its intimate Rosen House Concert Series with three performances in March. On Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 3:00pm, Caramoor presents the Schwab Vocal Rising Stars' culminating performance.

Goitse, a traditional Irish quintet, takes the stage on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 7:30pm. Acclaimed Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson will perform on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 3:00pm. Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series is held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same living room salon setting where Walter and Lucie Rosen once entertained their many friends.



The Rosen House Concert Series spring season begins on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 3:00pm, with the Schwab Vocal Rising Stars' culminating performance, To the Sea. Every year since 2009, Schwab Vocal Rising Stars' Artistic Director Steven Blier has selected four promising singers and a pianist for a week-long Caramoor residency that includes daily coaching, rehearsals, and workshops, culminating in a concert in the Music Room. Assisted by Bénédicte Jourdois and developed in conjunction with the New York Festival of Song, this year's program, To The Sea, is a hymn to the lure (and the menace) of the ocean, including works by Elgar, Guastavino, Rachmaninoff, Pauline Viardot, and Debussy. This year's Schwab Vocal Rising Stars are Shiyu Zhuo, soprano; Anna Maria Vacca, mezzo-soprano; Nathan Romportl, tenor; Will Kim, baritone; and Luis Villarreal, piano. Tickets are free for audience members ages 18 and under. Prior to this performance, on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:00pm, Caramoor presents Steven Blier in Conversation with David Pogue in the Music Room. In this engaging evening, Blier will discuss his recently released memoir From Ear to Ear: A Pianist's Love Affair with Song, named a Wall Street Journal Best Book of the Year.

Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series continues on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30pm, with powerhouse Irish quintet Goitse. Born from Limerick's Irish World Academy, these five exceptional musicians are taking traditional music to thrilling new heights. They have won hearts (and numerous awards) with their perfect blend of time-honored Irish tunes and their own fresh compositions. When Áine McGeeney's expressive fiddle playing and vocals meet Colm Phelan's award-winning bodhrán rhythms, something magical happens. Add Conal O'Kane's masterful guitar work, Alan Reid's versatile multi-instrumental talents, and Daniel Collins' lively accordion, and audiences will be tapping their feet from start to finish.

The acclaimed Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is next on the Concert Series, performing on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 3:00pm. Ólafsson's rare blend of technical mastery and poetic sensitivity has captivated audiences around the globe. Hailed for his visionary artistry, he has amassed over one billion streams and earned some of the highest accolades in classical music, including the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his Goldberg Variations, BBC Music Magazine's Album of the Year, and two Opus Klassik Awards for Solo Recording of the Year. He has also been named Gramophone's Artist of the Year, Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year, and received the prestigious Icelandic Export Award, presented by the President of Iceland. Ólafsson's Caramoor recital is an exploration of Beethoven's Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109, which he contextualizes with the same composer's E minor sonata, Op. 90, and works in both keys by Bach and Schubert. This concert is sold out; the Caramoor website will be updated with availability.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Music Room, Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, and the Sunken Garden), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures which draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), a seasonal concessions tent, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events. The estate's gardens and grounds are also open year round to visitors, free of charge, for picnicking and walking daily from 10am to 4pm.

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, NY.