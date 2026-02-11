Review: SOUNDS SUSPICIOUS....A MUSICAL MYSTERY at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

My favorite show of the week came from the Downtown Playmakers Project at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock Saturday, February 7. What made this show so special? In their third and final year, the elementary students at MLK Elementary in Little Rock have collaborated with The Rep to write their own plays and have local pros act it out. Under the coordination of Playmakers Project Director, Angela Delaney, this project is a replication of the 52nd Street Project in New York City, and the Manton Avenue Project in Providence, according to the Playbill. Before the show, Tamra Patterson Calamese, Director of Community, Learning & Public Programs, explained the process to the audience.

“The Downtown Playmakers Project is a partnership with Martin Luther King Elementary, our partner school located right down the street. We have been working with these students for the past three school years, and the students whose work you will see today have participated in our program in third, fourth, and now fifth grade.”

Calamese said that throughout this time, they have been learning about writing structure, character development, and playwriting format. For this final project with Martin Luther King Elementary, they were challenged to work together as one cohesive team to write a single script—a musical mystery.

“Every time that we work with them, we continue to up the ante a little bit for them. We are super excited to be able to premiere their work here on stage,” Calamese beamed.

According to Calamese, the students worked in groups, with each group responsible for writing one scene. All of the scenes were written simultaneously, meaning they did not get to read Scene One before writing Scene Two or Three. Because of this, they spent a great deal of time collaborating at school to ensure consistency in the characters, storyline, and overall structure.

Directed and choreographed by the always-inventive Brian Earles, SOUNDS SUSPICIOUS… A Musical Mystery, collectively written by a group of incredibly talented 10-year-olds, is set inside an abandoned mall and unfolds across three delightfully clever scenes. From the very first moment, it is impossible not to be impressed by the imaginative storytelling skills on display.

In Scene One, Lil Tony (Tony Merrill) teams up with Samorah (Ivy McGrew) in search of a missing jewel. Along the way, they cross paths with Patricia (Portia Jones), who is also hot on the trail of the mystery. Written by Kalyse Stenhouse and Arianna Watson, with guidance from dramaturgist Matthew Caston, this opening scene does a fantastic job of setting the tone, introducing the characters, and pulling the audience right into the adventure. You could feel the excitement building as the story began to unfold.

Scene Two, written by Kali Leavell and Kason Watson with guidance from dramaturgist Kendra Ide, keeps the momentum going as Lil Tony (Brian Earles), Samorah (Tawanna Campbell), and Patricia (Portia Jones) continue their quest. This section shines not only for its clever storytelling, but also for its sweet emphasis on friendship. Watching these characters grow closer while chasing clues earned plenty of smiles from the audience.

By the time Scene Three arrived, the audience was fully invested. Written by Tia Ratliff and Aubree White with guidance from dramaturgist Kevin Delaney, the final chapter brings Lil Tony (Steven Jones), Samorah (Ashley Merrill), and Patricia (Portia Jones) face-to-face with the truth. Spoiler alert!—the culprit turns out to be their former friend, Caroline (Patrick Rogers), who shows zero remorse and a lot of sass. The dramatic reveal was both surprising and satisfying, delivering a big “aha!” moment and a strong emotional payoff.

Woven seamlessly throughout the scenes were original musical numbers written by 10-year-old lyricist Kaniya Chaffin, with music composed by the miscreant Patrick Rogers. Taking her seat alongside the musicians of Patty & The Cakes (Patrick Rogers on guitar, Jesse Burgener on guitar, and Jordan Davis on piano), Kaniya’s words were truly inspiring, and she proved without a doubt that she belongs right there with the professionals.

This show was a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see what more they bring to the stage in the coming years with this project. Arkansas Repertory Theatre would like to thank Chip & Cindy Murphy, The Will Feland Family, Mary & Jim Wohlleb, and the Windgate Foundation for generously sponsoring this event.

DOWNTOWN PLAYMAKERS CREW

Director & Choreographer – Brian Earles

Lighting Designer – Michael Stacks

Sound Designer – Gideon Brewer

Props Designer & Fabricator– Layet Johnson

Set Designer – Frank Mott

Stange Manager – Liam Selhorst

Music & Foley by Patty & The Cakes

Guitar – Patrick Rogers

Guitar – Jesse Burgener

Piano – Jordan Davis

Backstage Crew – Jordyn Brown

Coming up in March, PROUD! 2026 takes the stage as they focus on VOICES OF THE HARLEM RENNAISSANCE.

From The Rep website: “PROUD!” is a living history production for students and adults, developed by The Rep in conjunction with Little Rock Central High School’s AP African American Studies curriculum. Designed for middle and high school students (but appropriate for older elementary students), the interdisciplinary production incorporates classic & original poetry, music, dance, and visual arts- taking us through a progression of these art forms throughout African American history. Additionally, the production highlights historically influential African American people and events that have shaped the history of Arkansas.

For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.therep.org.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...