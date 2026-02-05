Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is one of my favorite musicals, so it didn’t take much to convince me to take a nice Sunday drive to Texarkana to see my friends at the Silvermoon Theatre. Running for one weekend only, January 29 through February 1, this theatrical troupe proved once again just how a-w-e-s-o-m-e they are. With music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin, and directed by Susannah Morriss Linnett, this quirky musical came to life bursting with humor and nonstop energy. The whole audience was invested in the Bee, and we all had an unforgettable theatrical experience.

In The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, six eccentric middle schoolers compete for the ultimate prize: spelling champion of their local bee. Overseen by the enthusiastic Rona Lisa Peretti (Susannah Morriss Linnett) and the nervous Vice Principal Douglas Panch (Joey Campbell), the competition quickly becomes more than just memorizing words. As each contestant takes their turn at the microphone, audiences learn about their hopes, fears, and personal struggles through personalized songs and hilarious mishaps. With the help of Emotional-Support Person Mitch Mahoney (Izzy Winchell) and a few lucky audience participants, the Bee becomes a touching journey of finding confidence and embracing individuality.

This ensemble-driven comedy buzzed with energy from start to finish, delivering i-m-p-e-c-c-a-b-l-e comic timing and fully realized characters. The six spellers were truly the heart of the production, and each performer made their character shine.

Logan Allen was endlessly lovable as Chip Tolentino, bringing sincerity and wide-eyed optimism to every moment he was onstage. His performance of “My Unfortunate Erection” was a total “bless his heart” moment, delivered with just the right mix of innocence and comedic timing. Watching the audience slowly realize what he was actually singing about was made the moment even funnier.

Clover Slayer embraced Logainne Schwartzand Grubeniere with an impressive understanding of her character, balancing sharp wit while still allowing us to see the insecurity beneath Logainne’s tough exterior. Her chemistry with her two fathers was especially emotional, making the audience feel the pressure that was placed upon her.

Sadie Harp infused Leaf Coneybear with laid-back charm and quirky sweetness, winning over the audience with her spelling powers through puppets. We all felt a little sorry for her as she confessed that her family didn’t support her as she sang “I’m Not That Smart.”

Asher McMunn’s William Barfée was a comedic whirlwind, complete with unforgettable physical comedy and precision. His “Magic Foot” song was charming, but I really loved how he embraced the accent and odd mannerisms. Also, his chemistry with Abby Farren’s Olive Ostrovsky there at the end was sweet.

Abby’s commitment to Olive was fun to watch as she awkwardly fidgeted through the musical. Her sweetness was shown through her eyes and watching her grow more confident as a person won me over.

Anna Jo Briggs brought poise and powerhouse energy to Marcy Park, balancing competitiveness with humor and confidence. Her performance of “I Speak Six Languages” was a standout moment, delivered with precision and personality, and when she realized she didn’t have to be perfect all the time, the transformation in her face was priceless.

The ensemble—Ethan Collingsworth, Kateleigh Crowson, Liam Elder, Lincoln McClanahan, Jackie O’Shaughnessy, and Ava Seward—added texture and personality to the production, helping build the world of the Bee and supporting the storytelling through various characters.

Silvermoon Theatre’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was f-a-n-t-a-s-t-i-c! I loved every minute of it. These young actors amaze me every time I visit, and it is well worth the drive. With the intention and goal of giving these performers “Life Training in Disguise,” this is an excellent place for your young thespian to grow and find their people. Susannah and her team consistently put out great work, and the skills they teach are impressive and can compete with other top children’s theatre in the state. For more information on this wonderful company, visit their website at https://www.silvermoonkids.com.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Susannah Morriss Linnett

Company Manager Plus -- Meredith Morriss Farren

Stage Manager -- Leah Linnett

Sneelocks -- Diana & Josh Morriss

Sound Operator -- Emily Pemberton

Light Board Operator -- Nicole Stephens

Sound & Light Design -- Susannah Linnett

Costume Design -- Meredith Farren

Props -- Meredith Farren, Susannah Linnett, Lily Linnett, Leah Linnett

Photographer -- Stephanie Watts

Program/Graphics -- Susannah Linnett

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...