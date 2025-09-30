Review: THE WHOLE SHEBANG at University Of Central Arkansas Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sometimes the smallest plays ask the biggest questions, and Rich Orloff’s The Whole Shebang is proof of that. The University of Central Arkansas brought this cosmic comedy to life September 26–28 at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Conway, with student director Takashi Ito at the helm. What emerged was a charming, thought-provoking evening that mixed laughter with reflection, giving audiences an intimate yet expansive theatrical experience.

Max Lawrence as Student

The story imagines the universe as a student’s final exam. A nervous pupil presents Earth, complete with humanity’s triumphs, flaws, and quirks, to two professors who must decide if the project passes or fails. Along the way, the audience is guided through everything from love and ambition to war and pizza, all in under an hour. It’s a witty, fast-paced, and surprisingly tender reminder that life’s messiness is part of what makes it meaningful.

Phoebe Grinder as Likable Professor

Ito’s interpretation gave the play both a futuristic and timeless flavor. He cleverly layered in themes inspired by technological advances and AI, asking the audience to consider not only who we are now, but who (or what) might judge us in centuries to come. The student director’s vision echoed the Buddhist idea of impermanence, fitting for a story about cosmic cycles and the fragile beauty of human life.

Alex Satanov as Unlikable Professor

The cast delivered committed and playful performances that kept the energy alive. Tristen Spillers brought humor to Harvey, while Avery Nicole Hall’s Edna was delightfully grounded. As the debating professors, Alex Satanov (Unlikable Professor) and Phoebe Grinder (Likable Professor) struck a perfect contrast, one sharp and skeptical, the other open and optimistic. Max Lawrence carried the weight of the Student with a mix of nervous energy and earnestness, making the cosmic presentation both hilarious and oddly relatable. Rounding out the ensemble, Kylie Andrews was authoritative yet witty as the Dean. This was a great ensemble that worked together seamlessly, keeping the story engaging and the audience invested from start to finish.

Avery Nicole Hall as Edna

What stands out is just how impressive UCA’s theatre program continues to be. The Windgate Center has quickly become a hub for creativity, and the program is clearly cultivating not only talented actors but also directors, designers, and storytellers who are ready to put their mark on the world. Watching a student-directed production with such polish and vision is a testament to the strong mentorship and opportunities UCA provides its theatre students. It’s exciting to see a program producing young artists who think critically, collaborate effectively, and aren’t afraid to take creative risks.

Tristen Spillers as Harvey

Before the show, I was able to have a conversation with Director Takashi Ito:

BWW: You’re a senior, right? What’s next for you after graduation?

Ito: Yes, I graduate this December. I auditioned at SETC and got a callback from a company, so I’ll probably work with them for a while.

BWW: Has theatre always been your dream?

Ito: Not at all. When I was younger in Japan, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I actually started theatre only four years ago when I came to the United States for college. Back home, I was more into bodybuilding competitions! But then I realized I just loved being on stage and performing. That’s what pushed me into this field, and I’ve loved it ever since.

BWW: What’s your end goal?

Ito: If I can keep acting and performing, that’s all I want. Of course, if popularity or money comes, that’s fine, but the main goal is just to stay on stage, maybe in film or a bigger production someday.

Kylie Andrews as Dean

BWW: Why did you choose UCA?

Ito: Honestly, tuition. I could’ve gone to LA or New York, but my parents weren’t comfortable with that. They expected me to study exercise science, since I was into bodybuilding, and maybe go into athletic training. But when that program became a longer commitment, I realized I didn’t really want it. Switching to theatre was tough for them at first, but now they understand, and they’ve even come to see me perform.

BWW: Let’s talk about The Whole Shebang. Why this play?

Ito: I wanted a short play I could find online, and when I read this one, I really liked the small giggles and the deeper theme. The story is about entities creating the universe, and I tied that to recent technological advancements—AI, robotics, things like that. When ChatGPT came out, it felt like a turning point. People debated whether AI should create art. For me, this play let me mix that technological perspective with a timeless idea: everything is impermanent, but everything adapts.

BWW: So your vision was to see the “creators” as machines?

Ito: Yes, kind of like Terminator. What if machines advance so far they forget humanity, then try to recreate us thousands of years later? In my production, that’s what the entities were—machines playing God.

BWW: Any final thoughts?

Ito: Just a big thank you to my professors for giving me this opportunity. It was a challenge, but also so much fun.

If you’re looking for a great place to continue your theatrical journey, UCA’s Theatre Program is an excellent choice. With amazing instructors, state-of-the-art facilities, and multiple opportunities to explore every aspect of theatre from acting and directing to design and production, it’s a program designed to challenge and inspire. For more information on upcoming productions and opportunities, visit uca.edu/theatre or call their box office at (501) 450-3265.

Production & Creative Team

Director – Takashi Ito

Stage Manager – Alli Wildman

Assistant Stage Manager – Carley Walker

Production Manager – Austin Aschbrenner

Scenic/Props Mentor – Andre De Castro

Costume Mentor – Keagan Styes-Pena

Directing Mentor – Lauren Carlton

Lighting Designer – Will O’Neill

Assistant Lighting Designer – Kiley Viveiros

Scenic Designer – Nancy Miller

Costume Designer – Emberlynn Pendergraft

Sound Designer – John Thomas

Properties Coordinator – Madie Mullaney

Crew

Light Board Operator – Zoey Ellis

Sound Board Operator – John Strassle

Run Crew – Landon Galloway & Cayden Sabella

Wardrobe Crew – Mattie Watson

Usher – Connor Tullos

House Manager – Caden White

UCA Theatre Faculty & Staff

Chair/Associate Professor of Theatre – Shauna Colclasure Meador

Professor of Theatre/Program Coordinator – Chris Fritzges

Lecturer/Technical Director/Production Manager – Austin Aschbrenner

Assistant Professor of Theatre – Lauren Carlton

Lecturer/Costume Shop Manager – Keagan Styes-Pena

Assistant Professor of Theatre – Andre de Castro

Visiting Professor of Theatre – Dr. Martin E. Gallegos Noya

Theatre Business Manager – Joshua Gibby

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...