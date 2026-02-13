International Magic and Illusion Festival Set For May in Belo Horizonte

🎭 NEW! Brazil Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brazil & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The International Magic and Illusion Festival will take place May 20 through May 24, 2026, in Belo Horizonte, bringing illusionists from Brazil and abroad to one of the country’s leading cultural venues. The festival’s fourth edition will be staged at the Grande Teatro Unimed BH, located inside the historic Cine Theatro Brasil Vallourec, which seats more than 1,000 people and serves as a major performing arts center in the city.

The festival will feature live performances by internationally recognized magicians alongside national artists, with gala shows presented throughout the five-day event. Organizers said the program will include stage performances and additional activities designed for both professional magicians and general audiences. The event has been held periodically since its debut in 2021 and has grown to attract performers and spectators from multiple countries.

Tickets are available for purchase through the festival’s official website, with admission required for gala performances and other scheduled activities.

The Grande Teatro Unimed BH, the main performance venue for the event, is located in a historic building that has operated for nearly a century and is recognized as one of Brazil’s major performing arts spaces. Festival organizers said the theater’s modern stage technology and infrastructure will support large-scale illusion performances during the May 2026 engagement.