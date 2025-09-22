Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bring your appetite and your funny bone, because Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock is serving up a suspenseful and hilarious treat with Catch Me If You Can by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, directed by Roger M. Eaves and running through October 4. Not to be confused with the musical or the Spielberg film, this version is a mid-20th-century comedy-mystery adapted from Robert Thomas’s French play Trap for a Lonely Man. From start to finish, you will laugh and laugh at the witty banter, the quirky characters, and the absurd situations that pile up, all while the mystery keeps you on edge.

Grant Watkins as Inspector Levine and Chloe Clements as Elizabeth Corban

Photo Credit: Lauren McCullough

The story follows newlywed Daniel Corban, played with intensity by the super funny Adrian Hinojosa, who returns to his honeymoon cabin only to discover his bride has gone missing after a fight. When a woman suddenly appears claiming to be his wife, Chloe Clements as the supposed Elizabeth Corban keeps the audience guessing with her blend of charm and possible deception, while Daniel insists that she is an impostor. From there, suspicion escalates as Grant Watkins’s Inspector Levine tries to piece together the puzzle, and Brett Ihler as Father Kellehar weighs in with his own perspective. As the story progresses, Mark Hanson’s Sidney adds to the mayhem, and Paige Reynolds Martin’s Mrs. Parker and Roger M. Eaves’ Everett Parker have a brief moment to bring the story to a climax. The more Daniel protests, the more everyone else seems convinced that he may be losing his grip on reality. And just when you think you’ve figured it all out, the ending delivers a twist that is nothing like what I had expected. I was shocked!

Brett Ihler as Father Kellehar

The production’s pacing is one of its strongest assets, keeping the tension tight without losing clarity. What really makes this show shine, however, is how seamlessly the ensemble works together. The cat-and-mouse tension between Hinojosa’s Daniel and Clements’ Elizabeth is electric. He unravels in desperation as she grows more poised, and their chemistry makes the audience constantly question who is going to win the battle. Watkins is an excellent character actor, giving Inspector Levine both authority and humanity, and his interplay with Ihler’s Father Kellehar adds an extra layer of richness to the mystery. I am thrilled that Ihler has joined the Murry’s family. Seeing him interact with the rest of the gang makes my heart happy. And Hanson, Martin, and Eaves bring flavorful comedic touches that keep the pacing lively without undermining the suspense. Together, this ensemble weaves a story that that kept us laughing and guessing, elevating the play beyond a simple whodunit into a theatrical experience full of spark and storytelling magic.

And of course, you can’t talk about Murry’s without mentioning the dinner. I absolutely loved the cod and the squash casserole, which felt like the perfect comfort food before diving into an evening of intrigue. But the cheesecake ball—oh my!—that dessert will forever have a place in my heart… and my stomach. To wash it all down, I treated myself to a virgin Piña Colada—so sweet, but oh so good. My compliments to bartender Keylan Alderson, who not only crafted that delightful drink but also wears many hats as stage manager, props master, and the wizard behind the lights and sound. Truly, theatre magic couldn’t happen without Keylan’s touch, both behind the bar and behind the scenes.

If you’re looking for a show that will make you laugh and surprise you with a few turns, don’t miss this production before it closes October 4. After that is Young Frankenstein. For more information, visit their website at murrysdp.com.

Adrian Hinojosa as Daniel Corban

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...