Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Grant County Community Theater in Sheridan

Grant County Community Theater in Sheridan has an ample amount of southern sass going on for their production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling, which is directed by Jerry Wayne, and is playing through Sunday, February 22. Few plays balance laughter and heartbreak as beautifully as this beloved classic, and this production captures that delicate emotional blend while having a deep appreciation for community storytelling. Grab your tickets at https://www.gcctheater.org before they sell out!

Set entirely inside Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, Steel Magnolias follows six Southern women whose standing hair appointments become a sanctuary of friendship and resilience. Between hairstyles and coffee, they share gossip, life updates, and deeply personal struggles as weddings, health battles, and loss unfold over the years. Robert Harling’s script celebrates the extraordinary strength found in ordinary women, proving that laughter and love often carry us through life’s hardest moments.

Director Jerry Wayne approaches the material with a gentle, character-driven touch, allowing the humor and emotion to arise naturally. The pacing feels intimate and conversational, as though audiences have stepped directly into the salon to listen in on longtime friends. Wayne wisely lets the relationships lead the storytelling, and the result is an evening that feels deeply human.

At the center of the production is Jeri Newberry as Truvy, whose warm, welcoming energy anchors the entire show. Newberry captures Truvy’s nurturing spirit beautifully, balancing humor with genuine compassion. She creates the feeling that everyone, characters and audience alike, belongs in her salon, making her performance the comforting heartbeat of the production.

Baylie Barker as Annelle delivers one of the evening’s most satisfying character journeys. Reminding me of the movie version, she begins as a shy and uncertain newcomer. However, Barker gradually reveals Annelle’s evolving confidence with excellent timing and charming sincerity, and her transformation feels organic, earning both laughter and affection from the audience as she finds her place within the group.

Karen Goins as Clairee brings effortless elegance and razor-sharp wit to the stage. Goins’ comedic delivery is impeccable, tossing off perfectly timed one-liners that consistently land with big laughs. Her relaxed confidence and playful chemistry with the ensemble make Clairee a joy to watch whenever she enters the salon.

As M’Lynn, Karen Appleget delivers a grounded and emotionally resonant performance. Appleget beautifully captures the fierce love and quiet worry of a devoted mother. She layers strength and vulnerability throughout the show, culminating in a deeply moving emotional climax that left the audience completely still and fully invested. As the group behind me said, get ready to cry.

Evalyn Russum as Shelby radiates warmth and optimism, embodying the character’s determination to live life fully despite its challenges. Russum brings a youthful brightness and emotional honesty that makes Shelby instantly lovable and reminded me of a young Julia Roberts. Her connection with Appleget feels genuinely maternal, strengthening the emotional core of the production.

And then there is Nanci Paty Trammell as Ouiser, who absolutely steals scenes with perfectly delivered grumpiness and impeccable comic timing. Trammell leans into Ouiser’s sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude while allowing glimpses of softness beneath the sarcasm. Every entrance drew anticipation, and her exchanges with Clairee were some of the most laugh-out-loud moments of the night.

Technically, Grant County Theater creates an inviting and believable salon environment that immediately places audiences in the heart of Chinquapin. The set design feels lived-in and welcoming, allowing the performances to shine without distraction. Costuming and props reflect everyday Southern life with authenticity, reinforcing the naturalistic tone of the production.

What makes this Steel Magnolias especially meaningful is how clearly it mirrors the spirit of community theatre itself. Much like the women gathered at Truvy’s salon, Grant County Theater creates a place where stories are shared and friendships are strengthened. The chemistry among this cast feels genuine, creating the sense that these women truly have known and loved one another for years. Performances continue through Sunday, February 22, in Sheridan. Call up your friends and grab a seat at Truvy’s salon. Visit their website at https://www.gcctheater.org for more information and tickets.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Jerry Wayne

Set Design, Light/Sound -- Jerry Wayne, Shannon Harris, Gracie Harris

Backstage Crew -- Shannon Harris, Gracie Harris

Photographer -- Jerry Wayne, Gracie Harris

Reader Reviews

