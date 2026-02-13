Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs loves doing classics, and to start the new year off, they have absolutely delivered with their delightful production of You Can’t Take It With You, running through Sunday, February 15. Directed by Claudia Beach, and written by the legendary duo Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, this beloved comedy sparkles with romantic nostalgia and wonderful community spirit.

From the moment the curtain opens, audiences are welcomed into the delightfully chaotic world of the Vanderhof family, a household where creativity runs wild, rules are optional, and joy is always on the agenda. When straight-laced outsiders collide with this free-spirited clan, hilarity ensues. The result is a charming clash of lifestyles that reminds us, in the most entertaining way possible, that happiness can’t be measured by status or social expectations.

The ensemble is a true standout. This cast works together like a well-oiled (and delightfully eccentric) machine. Each performer fully commits to their role, creating a household that feels authentic and endlessly entertaining.

Douglas Morris and Brett Blakley

Photo Credit: Katie Potts

At the center of it all, Douglas Morris brings a beautifully gentle and grounding presence to Martin Vanderhof. His performance is sincere and quietly wise, embodying the character’s philosophy of kindness and living life on your own terms. There is an ease and tenderness in his portrayal that makes him instantly lovable.

David Fleming and Kathryn Cooley

Photo credit: Katie Potts

Adding to that emotional warmth is the absolutely sweet chemistry between Kathryn Cooley as Penelope Sycamore and David Fleming as Paul Sycamore. Their relationship feels endearing, creating a marriage that the audience felt was sweet and caring. They illustrate the love at the heart of the Sycamore household.

The story’s focus is on Alice Sycamore, and Grace Clowers delivers a truly lovely performance in the role. She brings sincerity and relatable vulnerability to Alice, making her journey intriguing where you want to see what’s next. Her balance of strength and sensitivity allows the audience to fully connect with her hopes and fears. You really want things to work out for her.

Grace Clowers and Matthew Floyd

Photo credit: Katie Potts

New to The Pocket stage, Matthew Floyd brings true leading-man charm to the role of Tony Kirby. With his classic good looks and sincere, polished mannerisms, he feels like he stepped straight out of a Hallmark movie, effortlessly winning over both the audience and his leading lady. His warm presence and natural confidence make Tony instantly lovable, adding an extra layer of romance and heart to the production and strengthening the emotional core of the story.

Visually, the production supports the storytelling beautifully. The set creates an inviting, lived-in home that reflects the quirky personalities inside it, while costumes and props enhance each character’s individuality. The attention to detail makes the world of the play feel complete, exactly what a classic comedy deserves.

Douglas Morris, Karina Bennie, Justin Breland, Matthew Floyd, John Smid, Kathryn Cooley

Photo Credit: Katie Potts

This production even ups the excitement with real fireworks! While everything is clearly handled with care and professionalism, the spectacle feels daring and unexpected, and I absolutely loved it. It added an extra “wow” factor that made several moments truly unforgettable.

You Can’t Take It With You at The Pocket Community Theatre is a funny and thoroughly satisfying evening of theatre. With strong direction, a committed cast, and a story that never goes out of style, this production is a wonderful example of community theatre at its best.

If you’re looking for a show that will lift your spirits, make you laugh out loud, and leave you feeling a little lighter on your feet, don’t miss this one. Catch it before it closes on February 15. For more information and tickets, visit their website at pockettheatre.com.

CREATIVE CREW:

Director & Sound Design -- Claudia A Beach

Assistant Director & Stage Manager -- Stacey Pope

Producer & Photographer -- Katie Potts

Costume Design -- Kathryn Cooley

Props Crew -- Abigail Owens

Sound Technician -- DeLainey Brown

Lighting Design -- Thomas Griffin

Lighting Technician -- Zoey Lawless

Special Effects -- Larry McQueen

Scenic Design & Painting -- Douglas Gilpin

Scenic Construction -- Larry MCQueen, John Smid, Larry Dickinson

Playbill Designer -- Jennifer Henley

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...