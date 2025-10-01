Review: UPTOWN at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway at the University of Central Arkansas campus turned into a full-on soul party Thursday night, September 25, as the men of UPTOWN—Joel Walker, Bradford Bell, and Derrick Hicks—three velvet-voiced gents with moves that made every girl swoon, brought their “A Celebration of Motown and Soul” to adoring fans for a night of moving and grooving. From the very first beat, the energy was infectious, with the trio gliding across the stage in perfect sync, belting out harmonies that shimmered with both polish and passion. Their charisma was undeniable, their choreography sharp, and their interaction with the audience made it feel less like a concert and more like a big, joyful family reunion.

The setlist itself was a journey through eras of soul, funk, and Motown magic. They opened with the irresistible “September” and followed it with Stevie Wonder’s “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” before sliding into “Battle of the Stars” and a groovy 70s Motown medley. I loved their smooth harmonies on “Just My Imagination” and they gave a respectful nod to Arkansas’ Al Green with their romantic crooning of “Let’s Stay Together.” The audience loved their Jackson 5 numbers “Can You Feel It,” “I Want You Back” and the sweet “I’ll Be There.” The show had hit after hit and ended with a show-stopping “Uptown Funk,” that had us singing and dancing along.

One of the funniest moments came when they spied an audience member shimmering like she had just stepped out of Studio 54. Zeroing in on Sheila, who was super sparkling and had a matching disco ball purse, they decided to pull her onstage because, “She looks better than us!” They loved her disco look, and she loved them right back. The crowd cheered her on as she was serenaded with full Motown flair. Sheila, glowing brighter than the lights, leaned into the moment while the trio playfully sang and danced around her.

With their New York pedigree, Walker, Bell, and Hicks delivered buttery leads, ear-candy harmonies, and choreography that hit every accent like a drum fill. Their energy never waned, and they were funny and super charismatic. The show moved seamlessly through moods and textures, nostalgic enough for longtime Motown lovers, yet slick enough for younger audiences discovering these classics anew. Even in their softer moments, the vocals stayed plush and precise, then snapped back into dance-floor mode with laser-cut unison moves that electrified the stage.

Production-wise, Reynolds continues to prove why it’s a regional gem for touring acts: excellent sound with sharp lighting looks. The staff is always welcoming, and everyone walks in ready to have a good time. We can’t wait for the next party to arrive, and if you are a seasoned ticket holder, you have a guaranteed seat, which is great because I know for sure that Indigo Girls are already sold out. October has a great line-up, so grab your tickets at uca.edy/pa before they are all gone.

