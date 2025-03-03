ROCKLAHOMA 2025 Lineup Announced at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Article by BLAKE WOODSONÂ

Arkansans who make the yearly pilgrimage to Pryor, Oklahomaâ€”a small town just 45 minutes from Tulsaâ€”have plenty to be excited about. The lineup for the 2025 Rocklahoma Music Festival was released Tuesday, and this year promises to be another great one for the annual three-day rock festival over Labor Day weekend.

According to Ashton-Magnuson Media, the public relations firm for Rocklahoma, Arkansans make up 30% of the festivalâ€™s attendees each year in August, making Arkansas the second-largest state in terms of attendance.

Beyond the camping, food, and party atmosphere, hereâ€™s what they can look forward to this August.

Â On Thursday, Aug. 28, before the festival officially kicks off, withÂ theÂ DEB CONCERTS THURSDAY NIGHT THROWDOWN featuring Dee SniderÂ of Twisted Sister, Trixter, Sebastian James, Rocket Science, Crimson Love, and one other to be announced.Â

Â Then the Labor Day Weekend festival begins.

Â Weekend VIP and general admission passes, as well as camping and glamping add-ons, are for Thursday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 31. For more information or to purchase tickets, visitÂ www.rocklahoma.com.

Comments