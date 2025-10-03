Interview: Steven Mitchell, Dan Breshears, Levi Wilson at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It is always exciting to hear of a new venue opening, and when I heard it was in my favorite city, I had to check it out. My friends Dan Brashears, Steven Mitchell, and Levi Wilson have transformed one of the historic buildings on Park Avenue on the north end of the main strip into a charming theatre that will have you coming back again and again. It's exciting, it's beautiful, and it has the Hot Springs charm!

I was fortunate to be able to sit down with these talented entrepreneurs and have a chat about their new journey into the business of entertainment.

BWW: Why did you decide to open this venue?

Steve: It was a dream come true. It’s been a dream for both Dan and me. We kept looking for something that would suit the venue, and when we saw this building for sale, we said ‘there it is.’ We bought it, and not long after I went in for open-heart surgery. I told myself, whether I lived or not, the venue was going to happen. Now we’re combining what we know best—entertainment and performance—with business to make it thrive. We’ve hired staff, and our hope is that The Music Box Lounge becomes a go-to spot in Hot Springs for great entertainment.

Dan Breshears & Levi Wilson

BWW: How does this tie into your history with the Pocket Theatre?

Dan: We’re all Pocket people—that’s where we got our start. For the record, we still love and support the Pocket.

Steve: I’m still on the board.

Dan: I’m not anymore, because this business is just so time consuming, so I did step away from those responsibilities, but I still love and support The Pocket. We put on our shows in six week spurts, so we encourage people to see Pocket shows and then come see ours. We want both places to succeed.

BWW: What’s your vision for this space?

Levi: Passion and success. We love performing, and we’ve even started writing our own material. We have come up with some really good stuff for our variety show, so our goal is to grow it. The vision is to have a home stage for us as well as other Hot Springs performers, whether they’re just starting or passing through. We want them to be able to say ‘you saw me at The Music Box, now follow me to this place.’

Dan: There’s nothing else like this in Hot Springs. We’re not a dinner theater, but we’ll offer light fare, and we’re not a bar, but we have a bar,so that’s what sets us apart from just a theatre, because it’s not just shows, but it’s about the shows. We want to keep guests comfortable in a cabaret-style setting. COVID shut down a lot of theaters, including the Hot Springs Dinner Theatre, so we want to fill that gap.

BWW: How are you working with the broader Hot Springs arts community?

Levi: The Vapors, the Pocket, and other venues are excited for us, because we are another reason for people to walk up past Wittington fountain and see what’s happening. I think we are all counting on each other’s success.

Steven Mitchell

BWW: It’s going to be the new entertainment district.

Steve: Yes! This area along Park Avenue pretty much died out. It used to be a thriving area. I don’t know why it went away, but we want to help bring it back. We’re hoping that more businesses will see that this street is really a great avenue for things that people can come down here for an entertainment district. It’s a great area for more theatres, bars, and restaurants.

BWW: Parking is often a challenge in this area. How will you handle it?

Steve: We’ve arranged use of a lot across from the Vapors. It’s open for us to use as our parking space. It will require people to have to walk a block.

Dan: It’s within sight, it’s a good walk, but it’s within sight.

Levi: And we’re partnering with Good Times Taxi for pedicabs at a discounted rate, so they don’t have to walk the distance.

Steve: The horse carriage will come up this way as well. We have ways to get here. Many people are used to walking a block or two downtown, and the area is well-lit and safe thanks to the city’s Light Up campaign. It’s one of my dreams that Park Avenue will come back to life again. We plan to be here for awhile.

BWW: Tell us about the building’s history.

Dan: It was the “Springy Dingy”

Levi: It was built in 1890 and has served as a grocery store and pharmacy. After that I don’t remember, but I know Hannah and David Mills moved here about 40 years ago and occupied the building for years and years. Springy Dingy was open for 46 years.

BWW: What was Springy Dingy?

Dan: A Novelty shop and costumes.

BWW: Cool! So, no gangster history here?

Dan: We don’t know about it, so....probably. Hot Springs creek is right behind us, so....I will say this building has been added on to back in the early 1900s probably three or four times, and that’s why the floors are...unique.

Steve: The building has been renovated by Harris Construction. They did a fantastic job. The interior design was done by my niece Aubrey Pate, who has Smart Interiors in Fayetteville, and then her father, David Mitchell, designed and built the bar for us.

BWW: Are you ready to open?

Levi: We’re going.

Steve: Staff are trained.

Dan: Lights and sound are set.

Levi: We are going to go through a grace period. Entertainment side, I’m not worried about that. We have some great people lined up and some great shows lined up.

BWW: Are we having a grand opening?

Dan: In January. We are calling fall our soft opening, and then we will plan a big ribbon-cutting grand opening in January.

BWW: What shows will you launch with?

Dan: We’re starting with a variety show—Harvest Moon. Think Prairie Home Companion meets Carol Burnett with sketches, comedy, and live music. Were also bringing back Forever Plaid, which fits perfectly with our cabaret tables. After that, a comedic version of A Christmas Carol, and a “Very Merry Music Box Christmas.” In the spring, we’ll stage Steel Magnolias.

BWW: I know you said this is family-friendly, but are we going to focus on kids?

Dan: No, not at all. We are not excluding them, but we aren’t going to focus on them either. Levi: This will be more of a date night venue. Get a babysitter and leave the kids at home, and if we do have any content that leans toward adult humor, we’ll advertise that clearly.

BWW: Well, this is exciting. Give me one final answer on why should people come to The Music Box Lounge?

Steve: Because it’s comfortable, affordable, and fun. The entertainment will be excellent, and the service will be welcoming. There’s no dress code—come casual or dress up, either way you’ll feel at home. It’s a great night out and you’ll go home smiling because you had a great time.

Levi: Support local businesses, follow us online, and check our calendar at www.musicboxloungehotsprings.com. We’re already selling tickets, and we have our calendar up through 2026.

Dan: And once a month, we’ll even be giving away free tickets through social media drawings for people who share our posts.

BWW: Well, this is great! Thank you so much, and I can’t wait to come back for a visit!