Review: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Delightful! A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Actors Theatre of Little Rock is so delightful, you have to go see it. Directed by the talented Mark A. Burbank, this joyful masterpiece runs through March 1. You need to get your tickets and everybody else’s tickets, because this is great for the whole family. Based on the stories by Arnold Lobel, with Music by Robert Reale and Book and Lyrics by his brother Willie Reale, yes, it is rated G and obviously geared to the younger audience, but it is so well done, that the adults were laughing and engaged just as much as the children.

This colorful cast brings these beloved characters to life with heart and humor, capturing the essence of friendship and adventure. Frog (Dakota Mansfield) and Toad (Anthony McBride) are best friends. In fact, Frog loves Toad so much, he rips off an extra month on Toad’s calendar so he will wake up and quit hibernating. With that, their adventures begin.

From flying kites to swimming in the pond, baking cookies to delivering mail, their journey through the seasons is filled with warmth and laughter. Mansfield’s Frog is effortlessly cheerful and encouraging, while McBride’s Toad is lovably grumpy yet endearing, making their dynamic all the more charming. Along the way, they are joined by a charming ensemble of birds, turtles, and a mail-delivering snail, each adding to the magic of the show.

Now I don’t want to be hasty in my decision just yet, but right now Mansfield and McBride are in the running for Best Couple of 2025. I seriously have starry-heart eyes for buddy duo. I couldn’t stop smiling. I loved their effortless chemistry, their comedic timing was impeccable, and their friendship so genuine that you can’t help but root for them. Whether they’re singing, bickering, or simply sitting together in comfortable silence, every moment between them is pure joy.

The ensemble supporting our heroes kept the energy high and the storytelling lively and engaging. The charming trio of Birds—Tylen Loring, Leanne Roberson, and Patricia Lorea—beautifully narrate the changing seasons with their crisp harmonies and whimsical presence. Then there’s the ever-determined Snail, played by Cameron Fili, who steals every scene with their hilariously slow yet enthusiastic mail deliveries. And, of course, we can’t forget the mischievous Mouse (Georgeann Burbank), who keeps sneaking off with items from Toad’s house, much to his exasperation.

Adding even more charm to the show is Torres Devon Eskew as the leader of the Mole Chorus, guiding a delightful group of young performers who bring an extra layer of sweetness to the production. This talented chorus includes Chloe Piggee, Jack Pledger, Reese Von Storch, Amir Briggs, Jackson Waggoner, Emily Vesecky, Birdie Grimes, and Melia Ramil How. Their enthusiasm and adorable performances won me over for sure!

The whimsical set and colorful costumes perfectly complement the playful energy of the show, while the lively music and attention-keeping choreography keeps the audience enamored with this fun cast. So, whether you’re reliving childhood memories or experiencing Frog and Toad’s world for the first time, this production is pure joy from start to finish. Don’t miss it!

One of my favorite extra touches from Actors Theatre of Little Rock is their partnership with Loblolly Creamery. This time, they offered the audience two delicious flavors: Arkansas Mud and Cookie Dough. Of course, we had to try both—and loved every single bite. The rich, creamy texture and bold flavors made the perfect sweet complement to an already delightful evening. In fact, thanks to ATLR introducing me to Loblolly, I now make a point to seek out their actual stores whenever I can. There’s nothing better than locally made treats made from Arkansas products.

This is your final week to catch this super fun show. For more information and tickets, head to https://actorstheatrelr.org.

