Review: A VERY MERRY MUSIC BOX CHRISTMAS at Music Box Lounge Hot Springs

A festive whirlwind of skits, songs, jokes, and just enough dance to keep your toes tapping, A VERY MERRY MUSIC BOX CHRISTMAS is everything you want a holiday variety show to be—warm, silly, tuneful, and absolutely packed with personality. Performed at the charming Music Box Lounge, 409 Park Ave, in Hot Springs, the production feels like stepping into a cozy living room full of old friends who just happen to be extremely entertaining. With two more performances on December 12 and 19, this merry little gem is a delightful way to celebrate the season in the Spa City.

The show opens with a moment that immediately wraps the audience in holiday charm: the three handsome owners—Levi Wilson, Dan Breshears, and Steve Mitchell—stepping forward to serenade the room with an a cappella “Deck the Halls.” As someone who loves being serenaded by handsome men, I was already swooning before the first punchline even landed. Their blend was warm, setting the tone for an evening filled with musical treats. The trio returned several times throughout the night, offering harmonies so enchanting that each appearance felt like a little gift tucked between the comedy and skits.

They’re joined onstage by Dan’s wife Stacy Breshears and the ever-radiant Amber Moss, rounding out a cast that works together with effortless ease. The ensemble thrives on playfulness and shared joy, and you can tell these performers genuinely love entertaining, and just as importantly, they love entertaining together.

And what’s a Music Box show without its powerhouse band? The talent behind the scenes elevates the entire evening. Cassie Grisham on piano anchors the musical flow with precision and sparkle, while Randy Caylor on guitar and Tom Meyers on bass create a rich, warm musical foundation. Bill Halbrook keeps the energy up with crisp, expressive drumming that perfectly matches the show’s comedic beats and musical variety. Early in the night, the band showed off their holiday cheer with a jazzy, nostalgic rendition of the Charlie Brown Christmas theme, capturing that warm, childlike magic of the season.

The women took their turns at the mic as well, each bringing her own distinct flair to the festive fun. Cassie Grisham dazzled as she multitasked effortlessly, singing “Run Run Rudolph” while keeping the piano driving beneath her. Amber Moss turned up the heat with a deliciously sultry “Santa Baby,” leaning into the playful sass of the number, and Stacy Breshears delivered one of the standout vocal highlights of Act 1 with “Hard Candy Christmas,” soaring beautifully on that beloved key change and earning warm applause from the room.

Act 1 continued its momentum with sketches that had the audience roaring. We especially loved “Santa HR,” where poor Santa found himself in some very real trouble for keeping lists, monitoring sleep schedules, and generally behaving like the world’s jolliest surveillance system. Concerns from PETA about the reindeer had everyone laughing.

Then, to send Act 1 out with a bang, the band kicked things into high gear with a lively and joy-sparking “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” sending the audience into intermission buzzing with festive energy.

Act 2 was just as entertaining as Act 1, picking up right where the joy left off. The trio returned with a bright, buoyant “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” showing once again how beautifully their voices blend. Then the handsome Levi Wilson melted hearts across the room with “It’s Not Christmas ‘Til You Come Home,” crooning with such warmth and sincerity that you could practically hear the collective sigh from the audience. Not to be outdone, the talented Cassie Grisham joined Levi for “Keeping Christmas Classy,” complete with a charming tap-dance break that had the crowd grinning from ear to ear. More laughs followed as Act 2 rolled through additional skits—including a hilarious moment where they brought an out-of-towner onstage to guess whether certain local stories were true or false. The results? The audience gave the answer away.

Special recognition must go to writer and bartender extraordinaire Keith Bell, whose clever sketches give the evening its arching personality. His sense of humor—equal parts mischievous, nostalgic, and delightfully absurd—shapes the show’s flow and keeps the audience laughing throughout the night. And if you happen to order a drink from him during intermission or after the show, it’s clear he’s just as skilled behind the bar as he is at crafting comedy.

This new venue is proving to be a welcome addition to the entertainment landscape in Hot Springs. The Music Box Lounge offers various shows and activities throughout the week, giving locals and tourists alike fresh reasons to return. They also feature a small menu of delectable dining options and a selection of beverages for the 21-and-over crowd, adding to the lounge’s cozy, cabaret-style charm. It’s a fantastic date-night spot, yet the shows so far have remained family-friendly, making the space versatile, inviting, and community-centered.

With only two performances left on December 12 and 19, now is the time to grab your tickets, bring your friends, and let the Music Box Lounge fill your evening with merriment. For more information, visit their website at MusicBoxLoungeHotSprings.com.

