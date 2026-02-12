Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To open up the 2026 season, Red Curtain Theatre in Conway has brought the 1936 classic You Can’t Take It With You by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman to life with humor and irresistible charm. Directed by Johnny Passmore, who is sharing the executive director’s position with Amber Welch, this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud production celebrates finding joy in life’s beautiful chaos. Running through Sunday, February 15, this is the perfect show for Valentine’s Day date night, so get your tickets at redcurtaintheatre.com before they sell out.

At the center of You Can’t Take It With You is the delightfully unconventional Sycamore family, who live life entirely on their own creative and carefree terms. When their granddaughter Alice falls in love with Tony Kirby, the son of a wealthy and very traditional businessman, two wildly different worlds collide. A formal dinner meant to introduce the families quickly spirals into comic chaos, complete with unexpected guests, misunderstandings, and plenty of mayhem. Through it all, the story reminds us that happiness isn’t found in money or status, but in embracing who you are and surrounding yourself with people who truly love you.

From the moment the curtain rises, audiences are dropped straight into the wonderfully eccentric world of the Sycamore family, and the energy never lets up. Passmore keeps the pacing brisk and lively, allowing the overlapping dialogue and rapid-fire humor to shine. Scenes flow effortlessly into one another and entrances and exits are timed to perfection.

Guiding the cast is Jay Ruud as Martin Vanderhof, who brings a quietly magnetic presence to the role. His gentle humor is delightful, making you want to join his eccentric family.

At the heart of the story is Alice Sycamore, and Jade Coldiron delivers a truly lovely performance in the role. She brings sincerity and emotional depth to Alice, making her instantly relatable and easy to root for. Jade beautifully balances Alice’s desire to fit into a more “traditional” world with her deep love for her wonderfully unconventional family.

Her pairing with Isaac Idouj as Tony Kirby had me comparing him to Tommy Noonan as Gus Esmond Jr. in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. He had very similar mannerisms and characteristics, bringing a charming blend of earnestness, privilege, and wide-eyed devotion to the role. That old-school romantic energy made Tony instantly likable and gave their scenes together a nostalgic, movie-musical sparkle.

Now, the physical comedy was an absolute highlight and one of my favorite elements of the night. The cast commits fully with perfectly timed pratfalls and exaggerated reactions, making every movement intentional and hilarious.

Once of the bursts of energy came from Ben Parrish as Donald, who sprinted at full speed through the house with unstoppable momentum. His fearless commitment to the bit and spot-on timing made the moment completely unforgettable and had the audience in stitches.

Another one of the most unexpectedly delightful moments came during the wrestling scene. Trey Moore as Boris Kolenkhov brought larger-than-life energy to the moment, especially when he tossed Dave Madsen as Anthony Kirby across the stage. Dave’s perfectly executed flip roll on the ground was both impressive and hilarious, earning instant gasps and laughter. It was pure theatrical joy and easily one of the most fun surprises of the entire show.

Another standout performance came from Wendy Shirar as Gay Wellington, who was absolutely hysterical as the perpetually tipsy actress. Wendy leaned fully into the character’s larger-than-life personality, soaking up every moment she was onstage. She was definitely a scene stealer.

Equally memorable was the entrance of the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina, played by Weeji Niswonger, which was met with immediate applause from the audience. Weeji brings instant charm and grace to the role, making her presence impossible to ignore. She commands attention the moment she steps onstage, and her delightful interactions sparkled with sophistication.

My biggest starry-heart eyes of the night go to the set design. The Sycamore home is a visual feast, overflowing with personality and lovingly crafted detail. Every nook, shelf, and piece of furniture feels intentional and alive, perfectly reflecting the family’s wonderfully unconventional spirit. I found myself constantly discovering new little touches throughout the show, and it added so much magic to the storytelling.

You really don’t want to miss this production. Red Curtain has proven that they have talent, so if you love classic theatre, this is the one to see.

Now for the younger theatre lovers, the next three productions are for the kiddos. In March, Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids will hit the stage, followed by Once Upon a Mattress in April, and Disney’s The Aristocats Kids. For more information on these productions, visit their website at redcurtaintheatre.com.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...