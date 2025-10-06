Review: DEATH OF KINGS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts offered a deeply moving theatrical experience September 26–28 with Death of Kings, written by Army veteran Ben Grimes, directed by Chad Bradford, and starring Quinn Gasaway. Presented as a free performance, this powerful work fused Shakespeare, memory, and performance into a meditation on service, sacrifice, and the human cost of war. What unfolded in the intimate performance space was not just a play, but a healing ritual, one that invited both veterans and civilians to reflect on what it truly means to carry the crown and the burden of duty.

Before joining the Army, Grimes worked professionally as an actor in New York, but after years of struggling to find fulfillment, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as an Airborne Ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq. After that, he would go back to Iraq again for another deployment before returning home. From there, he began the difficult process of reintegration, turning back to the theatre to heal from the invisible wounds of combat.

In Death of Kings, Grimes maps the emotional odyssey of an American soldier (brought to life by Gasaway) as he moves from the call to serve, through the chaos of deployment, to the fragile act of coming home. Through phenomenal writing and reflection, this story gave an in-depth look into the psyche of a soldier that was gripping and, at times, terrifying. Early in his story, he recounts a harrowing real-life moment — jumping from a plane and breaking both legs at the start of his Army career — an event that sets the tone for the physical and emotional toll that follows. The play does not shy away from the aftermath either; it tenderly yet unflinchingly addresses how hard it was to find joy and a routine once home. He said it was a struggle to find space to emotionally and mentally heal, and that was something most soldiers face. He also addressed the fact that many men and women commit suicide due to their time in service for lack of being able to heal from their experiences. For a civilian, this dramatization opened up a world that will forever change the way I see veterans.

The story was so raw and emotional that many in the audience were moved to tears. Quinn Gasaway gave an extraordinary performance, transitioning effortlessly from Shakespeare’s regal language to the intensity of modern warfare and then to moments of quiet normalcy. He captured each shift with passion and precision, embodying the soldier’s journey with such authenticity that every beat felt deeply human. One moment he carried the fire of a battlefield speech; the next, the hollow ache of a man longing for peace. Under Chad Bradford’s sensitive direction, every gesture, every breath resonated with purpose, making the performance both intimate and epic.

Ben Grimes has created Riverside Actors Theatre to produce theatrical pieces that transforms lived experience into art. They remind audiences that the stories of veterans are not relics of history, but living testaments to endurance, loss, and grace. With its raw sincerity and powerful emotional storytelling, this production reaffirmed the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts’ growing reputation as a home for meaningful, thought-provoking performance.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...