Review: THE VILLAIN OF PINE HOLLOW at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

There is nothing more exciting than experiencing a brand-new work—especially when it comes from a talented local artist. That excitement doubled when I was invited to Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home to see the World Premiere of The Villain of Pine Hollow, written and directed by Mike Horberg and running through February 15. I knew immediately this was something special I couldn’t miss. And let me tell you—no snowpocalypse, icy roads, or winter weather warnings were going to keep me away!

From the moment I arrived, it was clear that opening night, which was sold out, was an event. This wasn’t just a performance; it was a full-blown celebration. Local radio powerhouses KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7, and 99.7 The Boot were on site broadcasting a live remote before the show, creating an electric buzz throughout the lobby. A red carpet was rolled out for photo opportunities, making every guest feel like a star, while patrons were welcomed with elegant hors d’oeuvres and wine. The atmosphere was festive, glamorous, and overflowing with hometown pride.

After chatting it up with KTLO Program Director Adam Rogers, I headed inside the theatre ready for this performance, absolutely buzzing with excitement and eager to see this brand-new story come to life right before us. I don’t know if it was the free wine or the familiarity of the cast and audience, but when the director encouraged the audience to cheer or boo depending on whether they thought the character was a good or bad guy, the people participated exuberantly, which made this whole experience even more fun.

Without giving anything away, The Villain of Pine Hollow brings together a cast of wonderfully colorful characters, each with a tangled history and unfinished business with one another. Everyone seems to have a motive, and the tension builds as old grudges and hidden secrets begin to surface. Some characters are driven by revenge, others by money, and then — suddenly — someone dies.

From that moment on, the mystery tightens its grip. Who is the real villain? The audience was kept guessing every step of the way. Judging by the cheers and playful boos directed at one or more “innocent” (sort of) characters, viewers were completely invested in cracking the case. When the truth was finally revealed, it...well...sorry. That’s it. Go see it for yourself. It’s funny all the way through, so it is a guaranteed good time.

This cast is absolutely hilarious! Joshua Donner shines as Reginald Blackthorn, a delightfully dastardly, over-the-top chef who fully embraces his villainous reputation. Olivia Wolfe is gothic Veronica Hanks, his former girlfriend who still has a soft spot for him. Jeff Pyzocha adds depth to the storytelling as Reginald’s loyal sous chef, while Steve Fox anchors the show as Charlie Morgan, the restaurant’s owner. Cheyenne Wachtel is a breath of fresh air as the new waitress, Maisie Sinclair, and Sullivan Dye adds physical humor as Sheriff Jake Morgan, Jr.

As everyone eagerly prepares for the arrival of Victoria Sinclair and Sebastian Hartwell, played by Symphony Fox and Sebastian Hartwell, things quickly spiral out of control. Enter the town’s meddling busybodies — Clara Morgan (Joanne Helms), Avery Brooks (Vance Jones), and Quinn Reed (Patty Kotlicky) — who promptly stir up trouble and confusion, setting off a chain reaction of secrets and hilarious mayhem that keeps the story racing forward.

From the moment I entered the theatre to the moment I left, I was entertained the entire time, and from the sounds of it, so was everyone else. The show was super funny, the community was extremely supportive, and the entire evening felt like a joyful celebration of local talent, creativity, and the power of live theatre to bring people together. It was one of those nights that reminds you exactly why you fall in love with the arts in the first place. This theatre should be very proud of themselves for this event. We all had a great time. For more information and tickets, visit their website at tlpmh.org. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait.

CREATIVE CREW

Writer and Director – Mike Horberg

Assistant Director – Jenny Horberg

FOH Engineer – Mabel Bell

Stage Manager – Patti Butler

Stage Crew – Jennette Knasiack, Neil Wheeler, Josh Holley

Publicity – Vance Jones, Olivia Wolfe

Playbill – Vance Jones

Costumes – Mike Horberg, Jenny Horberg

Set Design – Mike Horberg, Jenny Horberg

Set Construction – Mike Horberg, Rick Pankau, Jeff Pyzocha, Jenny Horberg, Merica Barnes, Neil Wheeler, Jennette Knasiak, Vance Jones, Mabel Bell, Cheyenne Wachtel, Will Vanderveen

Set Painting – Mike Horberg, Jenny Horberg, Anne Johnson

Photographer – Josselyn Obregon

SPONSORS

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Mia Schwierzke

April Dalrymple Baily

