Kento Nakajima Embarks on Solo Second Chapter with Sophomore Album “IDOL1ST”

An intimate exploration of love and artistry featuring a special collaboration with Naomi Watanabe.
Solo artist Kento Nakajima has released “IDOL1ST,” his highly-anticipated sophomore album now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
Watch the official music video for "Gods' Play," a special collaboration track featuring international superstar singer and comedienne Naomi Watanabe.
Listen from Here
https://kentonakajima.lnk.to/IDOL1STSpecialEdition
About the Release
Marking the second chapter of his solo career, Kento Nakajima presents his latest project as an intimate exploration of love and artistry. This 14-track digital special edition offers a personal look at his creative history as one of Japan’s premier talents, blending his signature flamboyant style with deep musical insight. The album notably features re-imagined versions of two songs from his tenure with the chart-topping group Sexy Zone: "Kare-Kano!! (ver.2.0)" and "SHE IS...LOVE (ver.2.0)."
A physical edition of "IDOL1ST" is also available in three distinct formats, each featuring exclusive bonus tracks and behind-the-scenes video content for fans worldwide.
Kento Nakajima
- Born: 1994
- Joined STARTO ENTERTAINMENT: 2008
- CD Debut: 2011
- Launching his solo career: 2024
- More about Kento (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/156?lang=en
Official Links
- Official Website
- Instagram
- TikTok
- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos
