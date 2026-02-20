 tracker
Kento Nakajima Embarks on Solo Second Chapter with Sophomore Album “IDOL1ST”

An intimate exploration of love and artistry featuring a special collaboration with Naomi Watanabe.

By: Feb. 20, 2026
Solo artist Kento Nakajima has released “IDOL1ST,” his highly-anticipated sophomore album now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the official music video for "Gods' Play," a special collaboration track featuring international superstar singer and comedienne Naomi Watanabe.

Listen from Here

https://kentonakajima.lnk.to/IDOL1STSpecialEdition

About the Release

Marking the second chapter of his solo career, Kento Nakajima presents his latest project as an intimate exploration of love and artistry. This 14-track digital special edition offers a personal look at his creative history as one of Japan’s premier talents, blending his signature flamboyant style with deep musical insight. The album notably features re-imagined versions of two songs from his tenure with the chart-topping group Sexy Zone: "Kare-Kano!! (ver.2.0)" and "SHE IS...LOVE (ver.2.0)."

A physical edition of "IDOL1ST" is also available in three distinct formats, each featuring exclusive bonus tracks and behind-the-scenes video content for fans worldwide.

IDOL1ST Standard Edition
IDOL1ST First Press Edition A
IDOL1ST First Press Edition B

Kento Nakajima

- Born: 1994
- Joined STARTO ENTERTAINMENT: 2008
- CD Debut: 2011
- Launching his solo career: 2024
- More about Kento (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/156?lang=en

Official Links

Official Website
Instagram
TikTok
Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos

