Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 59%

Megan Ahern (Las Vegas Academy of the Arts) 17%

Michael Luggering 12%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Millennium Dance Complex LV 39%

Move Performing Arts 31%

Dance Dynamics 23%



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 30%

LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 25%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2019 11%



Best Theatre Staff

The Smith Center 44%

The Playhouse 28%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Camp Broadway (at The Smith Center) 54%

Move Performing Arts 34%

Broadway West Dance and Performing Arts Center - retired and closed 2019 12%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Signature Productions 44%

The Playhouse 28%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 28%



Dancer Of The Decade

Kelley Flaherty - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 46%

Ellie Karris - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 30%

Tara Palsha - VEGAS! THE SHOW - Saxe Theater - 2013 24%



Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 36%

Jamie Carvelli - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 14%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE - The Playhouse - 2019 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 40%

AVENUE Q - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2015 14%

ZOMBIE BURLESQUE - Saxe Theater - 2020 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AN ILIAD - The Playhouse - 2018 38%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 24%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Space Las Vegad - 2018 16%



Set Design Of The Decade

Stan Judd - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 46%

Ron Lindblum - FALSETTOS - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2018 21%

ERIC KOGER - A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 19%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Signature Productions 27%

Poor Richard's Players 23%

Super Summer Theater 15%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Space Las Vegas 42%

Smith Center 34%

Eat More Art 22%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - The Space Las Vegad - 2020 55%

MONDAY'S DARK - The Space Las Vegas - 2020 30%

A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 15%



Vocalist Of The Decade

John Lloyd Young The Space Las Vegas - 2020 35%

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 21%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 10%

