LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Signature Productions Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Megan Ahern (Las Vegas Academy of the Arts) 44%

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 39%

Michael Luggering 7%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Millennium Dance Complex LV 34%

Move Performing Arts 29%

Dance Dynamics 26%

Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 33%

LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 19%

CHICAGO - MAJESTIC REPERTORY THEATRE - 2019 10%

Best Theatre Staff

The Smith Center 48%

The Playhouse 22%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Camp Broadway (at The Smith Center) 62%

Move Performing Arts 26%

Broadway West Dance and Performing Arts Center - retired and closed 2019 12%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Signature Productions 49%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 29%

The Playhouse 22%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ellie Karris - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 43%

Kelley Flaherty - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 40%

Tara Palsha - VEGAS! THE SHOW - Saxe Theater - 2013 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 34%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE - The Playhouse - 2019 11%

Jamie Carvelli - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 36%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lowden Theatre - LVA - 2020 16%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Signature Productions - 2017 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AN ILIAD - The Playhouse - 2018 30%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 23%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Space Las Vegad - 2018 16%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stan Judd - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 49%

Ron Lindblum - FALSETTOS - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2018 18%

ERIC KOGER - A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Signature Productions 26%

Super Summer Theater 18%

Poor Richard's Players 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Space Las Vegas 40%

Smith Center 32%

Eat More Art 22%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

John Lloyd Young - The Space Las Vegad - 2020 50%

MONDAY'S DARK - The Space Las Vegas - 2020 34%

A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

John Lloyd Young The Space Las Vegas - 2020 32%

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 22%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 8%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sarah O'Connell 59%

Richard Brusky 27%

David Sankuer 14%