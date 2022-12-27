Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; Broadway In The HOOD Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michelle Johnson - A SONDHEIM SCRAPBOOK - The Smith Center - Myron's 32%

Dianna Ross - DIANNA ROSS IN CONCERT - Wynn 26%

Michelle Johnson - LET IT BE - THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES - The Smith Center - Myron's 14%

Michelle Johnson - A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS - The Smith Center - Myron's 8%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - The Space 6%

Don Barnhart - UNAPOLOGETICALLY FUNNY - Delirious Comedy Club 6%

John Lloyd Young - BY REQUEST - The Space 5%

Jennifer Romas - EXXCITE THE SHOW - Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Oblad - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions 57%

Nicholas Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 43%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Neil Taffe & John Tomasello - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD 65%

Tracy Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 35%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Romeo Lopez - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 33%

Mark Waldrop - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 22%

Troy Heard - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 15%

Keith Dotson - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 11%

Troy Heard - MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 9%

Michael Vojvodich - INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 7%

Joe Hynes - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Torrey Russell - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 58%

Troy Heard - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 42%



Best Ensemble Performance

RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 34%

NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 21%

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%

SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 11%

MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dynamic Productions 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 4%

RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - Public fit 2%

OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

AV Vegas - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 64%

Marcus Randolph - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 36%



Best Musical

RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 30%

NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 19%

LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company 15%

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 6%

MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 5%

SANDMAN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 3%

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kristen Alderson - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 15%

Ayden Fafard - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center) 13%

Kalena Blake - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company 12%

Trenton Klinkefus - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 9%

Riley Cohen - RENT - Broadway in the Hood 7%

Caitlin Ary - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 7%

Katie Marie Jones - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%

Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center) 6%

Michael West - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 4%

Monica Johns - MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 4%

Nakaze Harris - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 4%

Marissa McCoy - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 3%

Matthew Trudeau - ALL SHOOK UP - Dynamic Productions 3%

Jeremy Ines - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 3%

Mary Beth Zentner - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 2%

Rowan Johns - INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 2%

Kirstin Maki - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 1%

Derek Gregerson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Misty Easler - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 37%

Kami Johnson - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company 29%

Erik Amblad - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Valerie Carpinter Bernstein - ON GOLDEN POND - Vegas Theatre Company 7%

Sherri Dower - THE FOREIGNER - Las Vegas Little Theater 6%

Jacob Sidhom - COMPLEMENTO - The Asylum Theatre 4%

Christopher Brown - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit 4%



Best Play

AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 59%

OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 32%

RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 55%

Sin City Scenic - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD 45%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tuesday Usry - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 21%

Taylor Crousore - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 12%

Tuesday Usry - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway In The HOOD 12%

Carly Sakolove - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 9%

Alyssa Schwartz - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company 7%

Britni Favero - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company 7%

Ray Winters - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%

Beau Geurts - MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Malia Rae - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%

Jenelle Catherina - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%

Quincy Thomas - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 4%

Kalena Blake - FOOTLOOSE - Summerlin Library/Signature Productions 4%

Mary Beth Zentner - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mervin Kennth Alexander - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 54%

Venus Cobb - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 30%

Brenna Folger - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit 15%

