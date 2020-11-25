Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Brad Rackers, Lee's Summit West High School 24%

Donna West 23%

Reed Uthe 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Miller Marley School 41%

Empire Dance Academy 40%

Ibsen Dance Theatre 15%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 16%

LA BOHEME - Opera180 - 2019 12%

NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mission Taco 70%

303 30%

Best Theatre Staff

Unicorn Theatre 32%

OCTA 20%

Coterie Theatre 18%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STG Studio/Summit Theatre Group 30%

Coterie Theatre 22%

Starlight Theatre 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Mary Traylor - TURANDOT - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - 2011 28%

Libby Bradley - MUSIC MAN - Theatre in the Park - 2019 22%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2019 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jordan DeLeon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 52%

Stefanie Stevens - DAMN YANKEES - Theatre in the Park - 2013 48%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brad Rackers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 24%

Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre - 2019 21%

Guy Gardner - LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2016 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jessica Franz-Martin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 28%

Katie Gilchrist - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 25%

Chris McCoy - RADIUM GIRLS - Jewell Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Favorite Social Media

Faust Theatre 31%

KC Rep 25%

OCTA 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Rimann Liquors 52%

Late Night Theatre 27%

Francis Family Foundation 21%

Original Script Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 38%

Ron Magee - GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD - LATE NIGHT THEATRE - 2020 22%

Phil Kinen - IN REGARD TO FLIGHT - Just Off Broadway - 2018 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 16%

Kelly Urschel - NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 13%

Weston Thomas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 17%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum - 2020 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 17%

FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 16%

RADIUM GIRLS - Jewell Theatre Company - 2019 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Richard Burt - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Barn Players - 2015 35%

Nathan Wyman - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - The Barn Players - 2018 33%

Bill Wright - A FLEA IN HER EAR - OCTA - 2019 31%

Sound Design of the Decade

John Story - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre - 2019 51%

Eli Peach - HAIRPSPRAY - Theatre in the Park - 2020 49%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 18%

Unicorn Theatre 14%

Summit Theatre Group 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stageright Performing Arts - 2019 31%

Joel Morrison - OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2018 26%

Celia Thompson - WEST SIDE STORY - Theatre in the Park - 2015 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Darrington Clark 68%

Alan Tilson 22%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 8%

