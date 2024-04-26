INTO THE WALL OF SOUND VOL. 2 Comes to PJPAC in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Local concert promoters and independent labels Soundscape Records, Dong Tai Du and Gerak Gerak will join forces to present the second edition of the music showcase – Into The Wall of Sound Vol.2, to forge closer ties and deepen links between Malaysian music and Asian.

The showcase was first conceived last year, with a strong bill consisting of Taiwanese prog-rock outfit Cold Dew, with local bands Capt’n Trips and The Kid, Zip Zieller, Glistening Redchair, De Fusion, Raksar and The Bungalows Had Eyes.

In this upcoming showcase, held on 4 May, at Nero Event Space, PJPAC, local instrumental rock mainstays Deepset will be headlining the show. The epic and atmospheric soundscapes of the Malaysian post rock titans often take listeners through an emotional roller coaster ride. Many of their songs are expansive – they go up to an average length of 8 minutes – as the band takes their time to explore and build sonic stories with surging sensibility and resonating introspection.

They will be joined by post metal outfit De Fusion, who have been invited once again to be part of the series, and are best known for their unique brand of spacey-ness, entering a void and adrenaline through the ambience of metal and noise.

Also on the bill is Moi Last Von, an instrumental sextet hailing from the Northern state of Perlis. They played cinematic Post Rock tunes which give the strong dynamic, rich texture and all around a great ambience

And to complete this amazing line-up and forge closer ties between the Malaysian and Taiwanese music scenes, MassMan, an instrumental math rock band hailing from Taipei will also be performing at the showcase.

While Taiwan boasts numerous quality post-rock / math rock musical acts, MassMan, known for unpredictable song structures and playful yet technical riffs, is perhaps the most distinct band of the bunch.