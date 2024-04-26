Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Opera Jerusalem will perform The Operetta Ball in May. The performance is set for 29th May 2024 at 19:30 at Yo`el Moshe Salomon St. 10, Jerusalem.

An operetta concert will feature a celebration of operettas with selected excerpts from "Die Fledermaus", "The Circus Princess", "Giuditta" and more.

The show will feature opera lyric soloists and ensembles from beloved Viennese and French operettas including "Die Csárdásfürstin" by Kalman, "Giuditta" by Lehar, "Die Fledermaus" by Strauss, "La belle Hélène" by Offenbach.