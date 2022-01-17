Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New National Theatre, Tokyo Joins Google Arts & Culture

pixeltracker

Everyone who visits NNTT's page can explore the hi-resolution images of the stage costumes and props which were used for the theatre's Opera and Ballet performances.

Jan. 17, 2022  
New National Theatre, Tokyo Joins Google Arts & Culture


Everyone who visits NNTT's page can explore the hi-resolution images of the stage costumes and props which were used for the theatre's Opera and Ballet performances.

Since its inception in 1997, NNTT has presented world-class performing arts. Now we exhibit some costumes and stage sets in the open space, lovingly nicknamed "Hatsudai Art Loft".
Through Google Arts & Culture, those exhibits are accessible from anywhere. Plus, the advantage of digital allows us to see the details of each material. If you zoom in, you can clearly see every decor of the marvelous stage costumes and sets.

You can also discover the theatre's history. This year marks NNTT's 25th Anniversary, so they collect some highlights that happened before and after the opening in 1997.

If you use the online tour (Street View by Google Maps) , you can take a virtual tour inside of the beautiful theatre.


Related Articles View More Japan Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing Stage Mag, the New BroadwayWorld Service to Make Your Own Show Program - for Free!