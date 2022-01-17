New National Theatre, Tokyo Joins Google Arts & Culture



Everyone who visits NNTT's page can explore the hi-resolution images of the stage costumes and props which were used for the theatre's Opera and Ballet performances.

Since its inception in 1997, NNTT has presented world-class performing arts. Now we exhibit some costumes and stage sets in the open space, lovingly nicknamed "Hatsudai Art Loft".Through Google Arts & Culture, those exhibits are accessible from anywhere. Plus, the advantage of digital allows us to see the details of each material. If you zoom in, you can clearly see every decor of the marvelous stage costumes and sets.

You can also discover the theatre's history. This year marks NNTT's 25th Anniversary, so they collect some highlights that happened before and after the opening in 1997.

If you use the online tour (Street View by Google Maps) , you can take a virtual tour inside of the beautiful theatre.