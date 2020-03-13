DESPERATE MEASURES To Go On At Manoa Valley Theatre

The show must go on! Since the 19th century, this has been the rallying cry of producers, directors and performers across the country and around the world. With that, Manoa Valley Theatre continues its 51st season with the side-splitting Wild West musical comedy Desperate Measures March 19 - April 5.

Desperate Measures by David Friedman and Peter Kellogg is set in the early 1890s, where a dangerously handsome Johnny Blood puts his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of Old West characters when he faces danger following a saloon brawl. Laws are broken and hearts are won as these denizens try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just, in this witty and wild musical comedy shakeup of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure.

The play was the winner of the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Off-Broadway Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical.

The Coronavirus outbreak has presented circumstances that are unprecedented in our lifetime. Manoa Valley Theatre (MVT) cares deeply about our patrons, and their safety at our theatre is important to us. We'd like to update the public about what we're doing during this time of heightened hygiene awareness. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Some of these policies are new and some have been in place for quite some time.

As of March 9, 2020, we have taken the following steps:

· There are hand sanitizer dispensers outside our house doors on the lanai.

· There are signs in all public restrooms from the CDC about healthy handwashing habits.

· The custodial staff is disinfecting/wiping down frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles and arm rests.

· Members of our staff are wearing gloves to handle food and used utensils, plates, and glasses.

· Once the house opens for your performance, if guests already have tickets for the show, they may check in directly with the usher at the door by giving them the name for their tickets. Our usher volunteers will be searching for the name alphabetically. All members of the party must be present before proceeding to the usher.

· If they are purchasing a ticket immediately before the performance, they will not be given a paper ticket and may proceed to the usher once tickets have been purchased.

Patrons can help by washing their hands frequently, and by covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough. If a ticket holder is feeling ill, we ask that they please contact the box office by telephone to reschedule. We will waive exchange fees for anyone who is sick or choosing to stay home as a precaution.

We are not canceling performances or our Manoa Marquee Sapphire Ball. However, we will follow all CDC recommendations to protect everyone who comes through our doors. If it becomes necessary to change our operating hours or cancel any performances, we will reach out via email and through our social media channels. We will also post updates on our website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.





