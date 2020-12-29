LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! ADORE US! LINE Leads Best Ensemble!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Des Moines!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Des Moines:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Brad Dell, Iowa State University 36%

Kristen Larson, Grand View University 23%

John Graham, Drake University 20%

Best Ensemble

ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 60%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 15%

FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 14%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Court Avenue Brewing Company 69%

Malo 31%

Costume Design of the Decade

Susanna Douthit - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 48%

Emily Ganfield - ROMEO AND JULIET - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 19%

Emily Ganfield - MACBETH - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maxwell Schaeffer - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 38%

Katy Merriman - FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 23%

Marthew Ozawa - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Des Moines metro opera - 2017 21%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jodi Jinks - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 50%

Matthew McIver - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDG - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 19%

Brad Dell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 17%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jim Trenberth - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 44%

Jay Jagim - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 24%

Jim Trenberth - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theater Company - 2020 24%

Original Script Of The Decade

Robert John Ford - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 81%

Kerry Skram - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Repertory Theatre of Iowa - 2014 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Michael Harris - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 37%

Kim Grimaldi - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stagewest + Repertory Theatre of Iowa - 2017 35%

Shawn Wilson - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 65%

COMPANY - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2017 27%

FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stagewest + Repertory Theater of Iowa - 2017 36%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 32%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 25%

Set Design Of The Decade

Casey Gradischnig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 30%

Jay Jagim - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 30%

Jay Jagim - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 27%

Sound Design of the Decade

Josh Jepson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 40%

Casey Gradischnig and Josh Jepson - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 35%

Josh Jepson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 18%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sue Dittmer 67%

Etta Berkowitz 13%

John Wild 13%