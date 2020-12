Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Cincinnati!

Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Roderick Justice, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 59%

Dee Ann Bryll 28%

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Revere Dance Studio 46%

Pones Inc 28%

Cincinnati Ballet Academy 26%

Best Ensemble

PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 18%

DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 16%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bakersfield 53%

Prime Cincinnati 48%

Best Theatre Staff

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 68%

Cincinnati playhouse 13%

Northern Kentucky University 8%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

The STAR Program, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 93%

Summer Stock - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 5%

Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions 2%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jeff Shearer - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 45%

Jeff Shearer - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 17%

Noel Wedig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Maddie Burgoon - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 60%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 15%

Maddie Burgoon - SNOW WHITE AND THE DANING DWARFS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Roderick Justice - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 50%

Ed Cohen and Dee Ann Bryll - TENDERLY - The Carnegie - 2017 17%

Ken Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY: RISE AND SHINE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Mary Tensing - SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VITING FOR ALL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 52%

Courtney Megan Kennell - YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 19%

Daryl Harris - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - New Edgecliff Theatre - 2017 11%

Favorite Social Media

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 77%

Know Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Northern Kentucky University 8%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

ArtsWave 66%

Edith Lindner 34%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ben Gantose - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 66%

Larry Csernik - BURGERTOWN - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2017 13%

Larry Csernik - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2015 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2015 23%

Ken Jones, Jamey Strawn, Christine Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 21%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Kavan Vadivelu - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 36%

Bob Herzog - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 11%

Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 23%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 17%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CAT IN THE HAT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 33%

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2020 25%

BAH HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Nate Bertone - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 42%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 16%

Jennifer Rhodus - MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Bill Fuss - ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 72%

Kevin Semancik - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2020 28%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 59%

Cincinnati Playhouse 21%

The Carnegie 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

ArtsWave 63%

TriHealth 30%

Macy's 7%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Evan Koons - SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 25%

Kayla Burress - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 19%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Jeanette Altenau 50%

Heidi Moody 34%

Jerry Wahl 16%

